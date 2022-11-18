Home Cities Kochi

More ‘cry rooms’ at state-run cinemas

“Last year, we introduced cry rooms and feeding booths at the Kairlai-Sree-Nila complex.

Published: 18th November 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2022 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

IMAX Theatre



By Arya U R
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The revamped Kairali-Sree-Nila cinema complex in Thiruvananthapuram has added a unique, commendable facility within screening halls: cry rooms for babies. It is a space where parents can pacify a crying child, and continue watching the film from a glass cubicle. 

Kerala State Film Development Corporation managing director N Maya says the concept would be implemented in other state-run theatres, too, as part of making cinemas more women and children-friendly. 

“Last year, we introduced cry rooms and feeding booths at the Kairlai-Sree-Nila complex. This year, the makeover of the Kairali theatre in Thrissur is going on, and we have added a cry room in the renovation plan,” she says. 

“Cry rooms have been added to the architectural plan of new KSFDC theatres coming up in Amballoor, Payyanur, Kayamkulam and Vaikom, too. Every year, one KSFDC existing theatre will be modernised with the facilitation of cry and feeding rooms. Next year modernisation will be done in the theatre at Cherthala.” 

Being a mother, Maya adds, she has experienced difficulty in handling children inside theatres. “These upgrades are based on our personal experiences,” she says. “The aim is to make it convenient for mothers, who, usually, are assigned the duty of managing a crying kid,” she adds. 

Another novelty that is being planned is to provide audio of the film in feeding booths and washrooms, so as to ensure continuity of the film. “The cry room can accommodate two to three people with sofa seating,” says Maya. “There are no special charges for using these rooms.”

Though the idea is good, it may not be practically possible to  introduce cry rooms within screening halls says, Joy M, director of Aries Plex Sl Cinemas. “We can consider introducing feeding rooms, but cry rooms are not practical inside multiscreen theatres like ours,” he adds. “The viewing experience of Dolby Atmos will be hindered by the setting up a separate cubicle.” 
 


