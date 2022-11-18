Home Cities Kochi

Nirvana on the banks of Periyar 

Initially called as Mulankuzhy, Mahogany Thottam is home to numerous wild jack trees, too.

Published: 18th November 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2022 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Sonia Sali
Express News Service

KOCHI:  ‘Peaceful’ is the most common word one would find in online reviews of Illithode, an obscure getaway near Malayattoor in Angamaly. About 60km from Kochi, cut off from the city’s din, lies this picturesque destination with hills and woods on one side, and the Periyar on the other.

An eco-tourism spot on the outskirts of Ernakulam district, Illithode is part of the Malayattoor forest division. Here, a major attraction is ‘Mahogany Thottam’, with towering trees that kindles a sense of serenity amid the chaotic rush of human life. For nature lovers, Illithode offers a sumptuous blend of tranquility and adventure.

Initially called as Mulankuzhy, Mahogany Thottam is home to numerous wild jack trees, too. The mahogany and jack trees are home to a variety of winged friends, and the verdure gets denser as one hikes down a winding pathway.

Trudging down the grassy trail, one comes across screeching monkeys, fallen tree trunks and massive, swirling branches that kindle a spirit of wilderness and awe within. The highlight of Illithode, of course, is the Periyar, which flows alongside the forest. Bamboo groves flank the river and, hence, the place came to be known as Illithode (bamboo-stream).

“The water by the banks is placid, knee-high. It is quite enchanting to pause for a while, watching and feeling the pebbles on the riverbed,” says Angamaly resident Sanyo Henry, who frequently visits Illithode to “connect with nature”. 

“Visitors, however, are advised to exercise caution in case of plans to go on a swim, as there could be strong undercurrents in certain areas.” A popular film-shooting destination, Illithode is a great getaway for travellers seeking solo nirvana as well as families planning a one-day picnic. Ideally, it is best to visit this place between September and May, but it is always advisable to check local weather updates before planning a trip.  

Where:60km from Kochi city; 17km from Malayattoor  
Nearby attractions: Kodanad, Abhayaranyam zoo, Paniyeli Poru and Malayattoor St Thomas church

Weekender
Column on getaways to disconnect from stress and reconnect with life
 Illithode

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp