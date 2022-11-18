Nirvana on the banks of Periyar 

Sonia Sali By

KOCHI: ‘Peaceful’ is the most common word one would find in online reviews of Illithode, an obscure getaway near Malayattoor in Angamaly. About 60km from Kochi, cut off from the city’s din, lies this picturesque destination with hills and woods on one side, and the Periyar on the other.

An eco-tourism spot on the outskirts of Ernakulam district, Illithode is part of the Malayattoor forest division. Here, a major attraction is ‘Mahogany Thottam’, with towering trees that kindles a sense of serenity amid the chaotic rush of human life. For nature lovers, Illithode offers a sumptuous blend of tranquility and adventure.

Initially called as Mulankuzhy, Mahogany Thottam is home to numerous wild jack trees, too. The mahogany and jack trees are home to a variety of winged friends, and the verdure gets denser as one hikes down a winding pathway.

Trudging down the grassy trail, one comes across screeching monkeys, fallen tree trunks and massive, swirling branches that kindle a spirit of wilderness and awe within. The highlight of Illithode, of course, is the Periyar, which flows alongside the forest. Bamboo groves flank the river and, hence, the place came to be known as Illithode (bamboo-stream).

“The water by the banks is placid, knee-high. It is quite enchanting to pause for a while, watching and feeling the pebbles on the riverbed,” says Angamaly resident Sanyo Henry, who frequently visits Illithode to “connect with nature”.

“Visitors, however, are advised to exercise caution in case of plans to go on a swim, as there could be strong undercurrents in certain areas.” A popular film-shooting destination, Illithode is a great getaway for travellers seeking solo nirvana as well as families planning a one-day picnic. Ideally, it is best to visit this place between September and May, but it is always advisable to check local weather updates before planning a trip.

Where:60km from Kochi city; 17km from Malayattoor

Nearby attractions: Kodanad, Abhayaranyam zoo, Paniyeli Poru and Malayattoor St Thomas church

