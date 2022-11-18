UST features among 100 best companies for women in India

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Digital transformation solutions company UST has been recognised as one of the ‘100 Best Companies for Women in India 2022’ (BCWI). This is the fourth consecutive time, the company is getting honoured for its effort to ensure gender diversity, inclusion and equity within the company.

An evaluation of diversity representation and inclusion practices was conducted on over 350 companies spanning every major industry, geographical location and line of business.

A major focus of ‘Most Inclusive Companies in India’ (MICI) was diversity. It included gender, differently, and LGBTQIA+ community to foster inclusion in recruitment, retention, and advancement of people from diverse groups and company culture.

UST has a long history of diversity leadership and was the first tech company to hire a transgender woman in Kerala. The company has hired more than 50 differently abled associates through its ‘Impact India Program’.

‘UST Step IT Up’ is another global program that provides a highly effective formula to train and employ women, disadvantaged communities and veterans in the field of technology.

