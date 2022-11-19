Home Cities Kochi

Best of both worlds!

Kochi Marriot’s Cassava’s revamped menu entails a fusion of cuisines

Published: 19th November 2022

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Marriott Hotel’s ‘Cassava’, is a well-known space in the city for dining on authentic Malayali flavours. Their Moplah, Syrian Christian and sadya recipes have a separate fan base on their own. However, this time they have brought a twist to their list of flavours. They upped their menu by adding some fresh elements to compliment the oh-so-flavourful Kerala cuisine without losing its authenticity. 

The restaurant never fails to put on a stunning ambience. A blend of contemporary and traditional Kerala elements adorns the interiors of Cassava.  The new rendition entails a fusion of cuisines and innovations experimented on some age-old recipes—right from starters to the desserts. If you are at Cassava, make sure you try some of their lip-smacking appetisers.

Bineesh A T and Tanuj Bahuguna

This time vegetarians need not have to limit themselves to fewer options, they have a lot to choose from the exciting line of options. Some of the interesting editions include Gucci Pathiri. It is a signature Cassava style fried pathiri stuffed with Himalayan morels and Wood Ear mushrooms served with smoked heirloom tomato dip. Lotus Stem Inji Puli is another must-try. The crispy fried lotus stem tossed in sweet and tangy glaze, inspired by Inji Puli, a unique element of Kerala sadya is another offering.  

Giving a twist to chicken wings, usually tossed in spicy sauces, the newer version has taken the shape of a deep-fried lollipop chicken wing. The chef’s special masala tossed with black pepper and glazed with toddy makes the starter all the more naadan. Needless to say, it can be a good start before diving into the main course.  

“We have given a fusion touch to the dishes without losing the authenticity of the recipes. It has been just two weeks since we introduced these new treats to the menu and the response has been overwhelming,” shares executive chef Tanuj Bahuguna.  

Coming to the main course, there is a huge spread of quintessential Kerala dishes. Green Chilli Kingfish- Cassava-style grilled kingfish marinated with kandari chilli served with coconut black rice. A vegetarian delicacy inspired by karimeen pollichathu served with Kerala Kachumber and the banana leaf cottage cheese pocket are some of the signature dishes.

Bringing the Lamb Shank close to the Malayali palate is the Cassava Lamb Shank. The dish features lamb shank braised in the chef’s specially prepared masala and finished with a raw banana paste is served alongside poricha pathiri. Karimeen, neymeen and vegetarian thalis were another addition.   

The dessert corner also saw some sweet twists. Ending the sumptuous meal on a sweet note, Vatalappam was served next. This coconut custard pudding is topped with cream and fresh berries.

Timings: -12pm to 3.30 pm for lunch 7 pm to 11pm for dinner

Clicking well  
Diners also get to take home a complimentary polaroid picture with a stamp of Cassava to cherish their restaurant experience.

