Driver of govt vehicle knocks down hockey player, speeds away

Abhijith also alleged that the officer who was in the car didn’t even try to intervene when the driver reversed the car and hit him.

Published: 19th November 2022 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A state-level hockey player has come out with an allegation that a driver of an official vehicle of Kerala SC/ST Development Corporation tried to kill him by attempting to mow him down using the official car. Abhijith, of Kannur, has come out with a complaint against the driver identified as Shaji. Abhijith, an inmate of the SC/ST hostel in the city, complained that the official car driven by Shaji hit him twice and he fell on the road.

Though he cried for help, the driver didn’t bother to care for him. Abhijith, who was lying on the road, was taken to the hospital by the people who rushed to the spot after hearing his cries.

Abhijith also alleged that the officer who was in the car didn’t even try to intervene when the driver reversed the car and hit him. Police said there have been issues between Abhijith and the hostel warden for quite some time and the warden was suspended after the hostel inmates came in support of Abhijith and launched a protest.

