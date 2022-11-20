KUFOS VC issue: Riji John moves SC against Kerala HC order

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Dr K Riji John on Saturday approached the Supreme Court challenging the Kerala High Court’s order quashing his appointment as Vice-Chancellor of the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) as it found that the appointment is in violation of the UGC Regulations 2018.

The Division Bench of the High Court had held that the selection of Dr K Riji John as the VC of KUFOS was overlooking the UGC Regulations, 2018, which cannot be sustained under law. It also said that the search-cum-selection committee constituted for VC selection was also in violation of the UGC Regulations, 2018.

The petitioner submitted that the High Court while passing the judgment failed to note that UGC Regulations specifically excluded the agricultural universities from its applicability. “Agricultural education and research come under Entry 14 of List II of the seventh schedule of the Constitution of India and therefore, it is an exclusive field occupied by the state.

Therefore, UGC regulations are not applicable to the appointment of a VC in an agricultural university. The Kerala University Fisheries and Ocean Studies Act 2010 is only applicable for the procedure for selection and appointment of VC in KUFOS,” stated the petition.

According to the petitioner, the selection and appointment of the VC in agricultural universities are governed by the statutes enacted by the state legislature. While selecting and appointing him as the VC, the qualification criteria as per UGC regulations have been complied with. The Division Bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud will consider the petition on Monday.

AT A GLANCE

The Division Bench of the High Court had held that the selection of Dr K Riji John as the VC of KUFOS was overlooking the UGC Regulations, 2018. It also said the search-cum-selection committee constituted for VC selection was also in violation of the regulation. The petitioner submitted that the HC while passing the judgment failed to note that UGC Regulations specifically excluded the agricultural universities from its applicability

KOCHI: Dr K Riji John on Saturday approached the Supreme Court challenging the Kerala High Court’s order quashing his appointment as Vice-Chancellor of the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) as it found that the appointment is in violation of the UGC Regulations 2018. The Division Bench of the High Court had held that the selection of Dr K Riji John as the VC of KUFOS was overlooking the UGC Regulations, 2018, which cannot be sustained under law. It also said that the search-cum-selection committee constituted for VC selection was also in violation of the UGC Regulations, 2018. The petitioner submitted that the High Court while passing the judgment failed to note that UGC Regulations specifically excluded the agricultural universities from its applicability. “Agricultural education and research come under Entry 14 of List II of the seventh schedule of the Constitution of India and therefore, it is an exclusive field occupied by the state. Therefore, UGC regulations are not applicable to the appointment of a VC in an agricultural university. The Kerala University Fisheries and Ocean Studies Act 2010 is only applicable for the procedure for selection and appointment of VC in KUFOS,” stated the petition. According to the petitioner, the selection and appointment of the VC in agricultural universities are governed by the statutes enacted by the state legislature. While selecting and appointing him as the VC, the qualification criteria as per UGC regulations have been complied with. The Division Bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud will consider the petition on Monday. AT A GLANCE The Division Bench of the High Court had held that the selection of Dr K Riji John as the VC of KUFOS was overlooking the UGC Regulations, 2018. It also said the search-cum-selection committee constituted for VC selection was also in violation of the regulation. The petitioner submitted that the HC while passing the judgment failed to note that UGC Regulations specifically excluded the agricultural universities from its applicability