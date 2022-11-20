Sabarimala pilgrimage: Kerala HC initiates suo motu case over chopper service

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Saturday directed the Ministry of Civil Aviation to explain whether helicopter services are allowed in an area notified as a ‘Special Security Zone’. The court raised the question during a hearing on a suo motu case initiated in connection with a helicopter service package offered by a private tour operator for Sabarimala pilgrimage.

The court also asked the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) and the state and central governments as to who gave the tour operator permission to offer a Sabarimala darshan package that includes helicopter service from Kochi to Nilakkal. The advertisement regarding the package was published on a website named ‘Heli Kerala’.

A division bench comprising Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice P G Ajithkumar directed the TDB to inform the pilgrims through its ‘Virtual-Q’ platform that no tour operator in the aviation sector has been granted permission for a helicopter facility at Nilakkal, for the time being. It stated that the tour operator -- Enhance Aviation Services LLP, Kakkanad -- shall also publish the same on its website.

When the case came up for hearing, the senior government pleader submitted that the Pathanamthitta district collector and the district police chief are not aware of any helicopter service for Sabarimala darshan offered by the agency. The TDB also submitted that it has not granted anyone permission for helicopter service at Nilakkal.

Advocate Jinish Paul, counsel for the agency, submitted that it is a tour operator in the aviation sector which mainly arranges helicopter services. The counsel submitted that it has not yet obtained permission for conducting helicopter services to Nilakkal, either from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, TDB, district administration or the district police.

A partner of the agency told TNIE that they only intend to provide hassle-free pilgrimage to the devotees.

“We didn’t apply for permission as there has been no booking so far. If it happens, it will also be beneficial to the TDB as we have to pay it Rs 25,000 for each landing. We are getting lots of enquiries from devotees from outside Kerala. Most of them ask whether there is any direct service to Sannidhanam. We do not intend to do any illegal act. We mooted this project in tune with the temple tourism project put forward by the state government,” the partner said.

As per the advertisement, the Sabarimala darshan package includes helicopter service from Kochi to Nilakkal, a car service from Nilakkal to Pampa, and from Pampa to Sannidhanam by dolly service. It would cost Rs 45,000 per person for the trip. The package includes darshan service, helicopter tickets, dolly service from Pampa to Sannidhanam, and other services.

The standing counsel for TDB submitted that the officer concerned will submit a complaint against the tour agency. The court directed the TDB to inform the steps taken by it in this regard. The district collector and the district police chief have been asked to submit their reports by November 21. In the report, they should explain whether any other tour operator in the aviation sector is offering similar tour packages for Sabarimala pilgrims.

S Manu, Deputy Solicitor General, submitted that he is yet to get instructions from the Ministry of Civil Aviation on the issues involved in this matter.

Counsel for the operator submitted that they shall not proceed further with ‘Sabarimala Ayyappa Darshan Helicopter Service Package’.

