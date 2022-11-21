Home Cities Kochi

Kochi: Project to draw French tourists to Mulanthuruthy

The panchayat has a lot to showcase in terms of tourist attractions.

Published: 21st November 2022 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

tourist, tourists

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Mulanthuruthy will soon see the arrival of French tourists. As a part of promoting the tourism prospects of the panchayat, a tourism circuit programme is being initiated at the block panchayat level. Tour operators from Paris visited Mulanthuruthy as the first step towards this initiative. 

The panchayat has a lot to showcase in terms of tourist attractions. Some of them are the Thirumarayoor Temple, Thirumarayoor paddyfields, Adi Sankara’s birthplace at Veliyanad, Melpazhoor Mana, Njandukattu Thuruthu in Amballoor panchayat, the traditional blacksmith forge called Velayudhante Ala at Amballoor, the Mulanthuruthy Kaithari Cooperative Sangam and Panachchikal Fish Landing Centre in Udayamperoor. 

Mulanthuruthy block panchayat, the Department of French at St Teresa’s College, and Kerala Home Stay and Tourism Society are jointly implementing the tourism circuit project. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tourism Tourist
India Matters
Sanjay Raut and Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rahul calls up Sanjay Raut; Sena MP says such gestures becoming rare in times of political bitterness
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
BJP releases purported sting video to claim AAP selling ticket for MCD polls
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (File | EPS)
If CM was unaware of what was happening in his office, he was incompetent: Kerala Governor 
A speeding goods train detailed at Korai station in Jajpur district crashed into waiting passengers killing at least three of them. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Goods train crashes into Odisha's Korai station; three killed, several injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp