Kochi: Project to draw French tourists to Mulanthuruthy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Mulanthuruthy will soon see the arrival of French tourists. As a part of promoting the tourism prospects of the panchayat, a tourism circuit programme is being initiated at the block panchayat level. Tour operators from Paris visited Mulanthuruthy as the first step towards this initiative.

The panchayat has a lot to showcase in terms of tourist attractions. Some of them are the Thirumarayoor Temple, Thirumarayoor paddyfields, Adi Sankara’s birthplace at Veliyanad, Melpazhoor Mana, Njandukattu Thuruthu in Amballoor panchayat, the traditional blacksmith forge called Velayudhante Ala at Amballoor, the Mulanthuruthy Kaithari Cooperative Sangam and Panachchikal Fish Landing Centre in Udayamperoor.

Mulanthuruthy block panchayat, the Department of French at St Teresa’s College, and Kerala Home Stay and Tourism Society are jointly implementing the tourism circuit project.

