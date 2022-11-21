Home Cities Kochi

Speeding private buses continue to claim lives in Kochi: Four in last 45 days

HC had directed regional transport authority to ensure buses ply on extreme left of roads

Published: 21st November 2022 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representation purpose only

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Reckless and negligent driving involving private buses continues to endanger commuters in the city. In the last one-and-half months alone, four people have lost their lives after being hit by speeding buses.

The first accident was reported in Tripunithura on October 7. Anvin Binu, 21, died after a private bus hit the scooter he was riding at Choorakkad. The Vezhaparabmbui resident, was a student of the Logistics and Supply Management Institute and he was on his way to attend class when the accident occurred. Anvin hit an electric post after he was thrown off his vehicle. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

In the second incident, 61-year-old Varghese of Chaleparambil House, Edakochi, died after he was hit by a private bus at Thoppumpady. The bus, which operated on the Kakkanad-Fort Kochi route, knocked down the man who was standing in front of a shop. A 54-year-old woman was killed after a private bus rear-ended her scooter at Edappally. Beena Varghese, of Balakrishna Menon Road, Edappally was travelling with her husband. Beena fell on the road and the rear wheel of the bus ran over her. 

The latest victim was 37-year-old Jayakumar of Fort Kochi. He died after his motorcycle was knocked down by a private bus. Jayakumar was travelling with his four-year-old son, who suffered multiple injuries. 

It is unfortunate that these accidents happened despite the fact that law-enforcement agencies, including police and motor vehicles department, have been cracking down on private buses for their rash operations. “The crew are not concerned about pedestrians and other vehicles on the road. Many families have been orphaned by private buses. It is shocking to hear that four persons were killed in the city in such a short span of time. The motor vehicles department and police should strengthen their drive against negligent private buses,” said N Prathapan, an activist based in Kochi. 

The Private Bus Owners’ Association, which held a one-day token strike in protest against the action by enforcement agencies, has played down the accidents. “It’s not just private buses that are involved in accidents. There are times when private buses are the victim of bad driving. Even when two- and four-wheelers cause mishaps, its private buses that are blamed,” said a bus owner who did not want to be named.

Even the High Court order to rein in private buses hasn’t had the desired impact. Though the court order directed the regional transport authority to ensure that buses and auto rickshaws ply on the extreme left of roads to ensure safety of other commuters, enforcement agencies have failed to implement the directive. 

When asked about the back-to-back deaths, Deputy Transport Commissioner Shaji Madhavan said an awareness campaign will be started within a few days. “A discussion between the city commissioner and rural SP was held in this regard. As a first step, awareness classes will be held for bus crew. This will be held at various places. We hope this will change the driving patterns of private bus drivers,” Madhavan said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Private bus
India Matters
Sanjay Raut and Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rahul calls up Sanjay Raut; Sena MP says such gestures becoming rare in times of political bitterness
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
BJP releases purported sting video to claim AAP selling ticket for MCD polls
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (File | EPS)
If CM was unaware of what was happening in his office, he was incompetent: Kerala Governor 
A speeding goods train detailed at Korai station in Jajpur district crashed into waiting passengers killing at least three of them. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Goods train crashes into Odisha's Korai station; three killed, several injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp