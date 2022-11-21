Speeding private buses continue to claim lives in Kochi: Four in last 45 days

Anilkumar T By

KOCHI: Reckless and negligent driving involving private buses continues to endanger commuters in the city. In the last one-and-half months alone, four people have lost their lives after being hit by speeding buses.

The first accident was reported in Tripunithura on October 7. Anvin Binu, 21, died after a private bus hit the scooter he was riding at Choorakkad. The Vezhaparabmbui resident, was a student of the Logistics and Supply Management Institute and he was on his way to attend class when the accident occurred. Anvin hit an electric post after he was thrown off his vehicle. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

In the second incident, 61-year-old Varghese of Chaleparambil House, Edakochi, died after he was hit by a private bus at Thoppumpady. The bus, which operated on the Kakkanad-Fort Kochi route, knocked down the man who was standing in front of a shop. A 54-year-old woman was killed after a private bus rear-ended her scooter at Edappally. Beena Varghese, of Balakrishna Menon Road, Edappally was travelling with her husband. Beena fell on the road and the rear wheel of the bus ran over her.

The latest victim was 37-year-old Jayakumar of Fort Kochi. He died after his motorcycle was knocked down by a private bus. Jayakumar was travelling with his four-year-old son, who suffered multiple injuries.

It is unfortunate that these accidents happened despite the fact that law-enforcement agencies, including police and motor vehicles department, have been cracking down on private buses for their rash operations. “The crew are not concerned about pedestrians and other vehicles on the road. Many families have been orphaned by private buses. It is shocking to hear that four persons were killed in the city in such a short span of time. The motor vehicles department and police should strengthen their drive against negligent private buses,” said N Prathapan, an activist based in Kochi.

The Private Bus Owners’ Association, which held a one-day token strike in protest against the action by enforcement agencies, has played down the accidents. “It’s not just private buses that are involved in accidents. There are times when private buses are the victim of bad driving. Even when two- and four-wheelers cause mishaps, its private buses that are blamed,” said a bus owner who did not want to be named.

Even the High Court order to rein in private buses hasn’t had the desired impact. Though the court order directed the regional transport authority to ensure that buses and auto rickshaws ply on the extreme left of roads to ensure safety of other commuters, enforcement agencies have failed to implement the directive.

When asked about the back-to-back deaths, Deputy Transport Commissioner Shaji Madhavan said an awareness campaign will be started within a few days. “A discussion between the city commissioner and rural SP was held in this regard. As a first step, awareness classes will be held for bus crew. This will be held at various places. We hope this will change the driving patterns of private bus drivers,” Madhavan said.

