Moustaches for the prostate   

Dr N Harimohan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Though oncology in medicine has made great strides, the fear and phobia linked to cancer has only increased with time. In 1960, the five-year survival rate was around 10%. Today, the rate is more than 60%, which means 60 out of 100 patients would live after five years.

Many can get cured depending on the stage of the disease, type, associated problems, and condition of the patient. Also, the place where you get the treatment and skillset of the practitioners also matter. A lot of money goes into the research on new molecules to combat various types of cancer and behind it is hard work, funding and approval of drugs by bodies like the Federal Drug Authority in the US. Cancer research is also funded by society at large and private organisations.

One example is the Max Foundation which has been helping by distributing the life-saving drug imatinib mesylate to millions with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia, especially in third-world nations. Breast cancer too has a lot of backing and is well known to the public who participate in breast cancer runs, badge drives etc. Celebrities like Angelina Jolie have advocated for such drives.

The prostate gland, unfortunately, has been a backbencher. This cancer usually affects older males. The tumour has a low profile and its treatment too has been static over the years. If it was localized, depending on the patient, one could have a radical prostatectomy or radical radiotherapy.

It could be called curative, but the side effects are not very gentle. And if the cancer has spread (metastatic), hormone therapy is needed, where the effect of androgens was reduced by several means (androgens are male hormones which can stimulate prostate cancer cells to grow and multiply).

Even the screening for prostate cancer with prostate-specific antigens — a tumour marker seen in blood was controversial as it produced a lot of false negatives. But all of a sudden treatment for prostate cancer has had an upturn with the discovery of more than twelve new exciting molecules like Taxol derivative cabazitaxel, Hormonal agent Arberiterone, Immune agent Sipuleucel T and Injected Radium 221 an alpha particle which is injected into the vein. The reason for the development is mainly due to good funding for the research.

How did this happen?

It all started when Michael Milken developed prostate cancer and was cured by radical surgery. When breast cancer was getting more than $ 500 million in funding, poor prostate cancer was getting only $50 million.

Milken felt he should give back and started a foundation that worked relentlessly in trying to raise funds for prostate cancer research. And the National Prostate Cancer Coalition came about just like the breast cancer coalition.

Clay Hamlin was a wealthy real estate developer. He too was a prostate cancer survivor and joined the board of the coalition. As he was from Philadelphia he developed an annual funding event called Philly for Prostate (initially a golf event) to attract all corporate chiefs to donate to the cause. Later, it metamorphosed into a huge funding event with dinners, conferences, runs and races with many celebrities.

November is also famous as Movember or the grow a moustache challenge. November is also prostate cancer awareness month.

To quote the Movember members:

“If you’re going to make such a bold statement, you have to believe you look awesome... Men who sport moustaches are bold. It takes balls to go against the grain and grow a moustache. It says, ‘I don’t give a rat’s ass what you think, society. I like my facial hair.’” Even girls could grow one and if cannot just support it with moustaches drawn on the face.

To make the story end, the number of drugs for prostate cancer grew giving life and hope to its victims due to these two individuals and their funding, and several moustaches too.

Got health concerns you want to share with a doctor? Are you looking for credible answers regarding symptoms, medicines or lifestyle disorders? Write to us on cityexpresskoc@newindianexpress.com, and we will get healthcare professionals to answer them.

