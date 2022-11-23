Home Cities Kochi

Cops hot on heels of muggers’ gang targeting lone travellers at night

Coimbatore native attacked near Marine Drive | Police intensify night-patrolling in city

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The city police have launched a probe into the activities of a gang of muggers who target lone travellers at night. The modus operandi of the gang --  comprising mainly youngsters -- came to the light following a probe into an incident in which a Tamil Nadu native was robbed of his gold chain while walking alone in Marine Drive at night.

Based on the complaint filed by T Suman, 33, of Kovaipudur, Coimbatore, the police arrested a key member of the gang, identified as Kevin Wilson, 23, of Chowanoor, Puthuvype.

The police said the incident occurred when Suman, who had come to Kochi for business purpose, was walking through the Marine Drive area to the KSRTC boat jetty. The gang members noticed him walking alone and waylaid him. They threatened and robbed a three-sovereign gold chain from him.

According to the police, the probe revealed that the gang members were into similar other offences and they have been frequently conducting recce of Marine Drive in the night to spot lone travellers. Though Kevin pleaded innocence before the sessions court during the hearing of his bail application on November 16, Judge Shibu Thomas dismissed the plea on the grounds that there was prima facie evidence showing his involvement.

The police, which strongly opposed his petition, submitted before the court that they were yet to recover the theft article and they had received complaints against the accused at the Central police station.

“We have strengthened night patrolling in the area. The gang members roam the area on motorbikes, looking for potential targets. Once they zero in on a target, they pass on information to other members. While two or three persons keep an eye on the police, the other members approach the target in a friendly manner,” said a senior police officer.

This is second incident in the past eight months in which lone walkers at Marine Drive were targeted by dacoity gang.

In April, Abhijith P V, 28, an Idukki native, had a lucky escape from the hands of a few hooligans who mobbed him and threatened to slit his throat if he doesn’t pay them `25,000 and give his mobile phone. He was rescued by a police patrolling team after he shouted for help. The police, which conducted a probe into the incident, arrested four persons.

