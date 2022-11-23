Gangrape of model: Rajasthani woman provided assistance to youths, say police

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Rajasthani native Dimple Lampa, who is the fourth accused in the gangrape case in which a 19-year-old model was assaulted in a moving car in Kochi, had hatched the plot to facilitate the rape, according to the police. The investigation team decided to initiate a detailed inquiry into her whereabouts. Police said that she had provided all assistance to the three youths to assault the young model.

The youths offered liquor to the victim, a native of Kasaragod, inside the pub and sexually abused her in the vehicle that was parked in the hotel, before roaming around the city. According to officers, the mobile phones of the accused are yet to be examined. The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court granted five days’ police custody of the four accused on Tuesday. The police had approached the court seeking custody of the accused for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the police ruled out reports of the alleged involvement of a sex racket behind the incident.

The preliminary investigation revealed that no such rackets were involved in the case. “There are no other accused in the case,” said city police commissioner C H Nagaraju.

Sudeep, Vivek, and Nithin, all hailing from Kodungallur, and Dimple Lampa were arrested in the case.

The survivor, who stays in Kochi, knew Dimple Lampa for a few years. Hence she decided to go with her to the party at the pub, said police.

