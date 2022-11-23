Kochi: Two teachers, principal held for covering up molestation of girl

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Three more teachers, including the principal of a school in Tripunithura, were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the sexual abuse case of a 17-year-old girl student by a guest teacher in a moving vehicle while returning from a school arts festival venue on November 16.

The police arrested Kiran Karun, 43, a guest lecturer, from Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu on Monday. He had been absconding after allegedly molesting the student in a moving vehicle while returning from the school arts festival at Ponnurunni in Kochi.

The two teachers and the principal were arrested on charges of covering up the issue even after the victim complained against the accused. The teachers and principal were also accused of attempting to force the Plus I student to withdraw the complaint.

The arrested persons are school principal Sivakala, 53, of Thiruvananthapuram, and teachers Shailaja, 55, of Brahmamangalam, and Joseph, 53, of Panangad. However, the court granted bail to all of them on Tuesday.

KOCHI: Three more teachers, including the principal of a school in Tripunithura, were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the sexual abuse case of a 17-year-old girl student by a guest teacher in a moving vehicle while returning from a school arts festival venue on November 16. The police arrested Kiran Karun, 43, a guest lecturer, from Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu on Monday. He had been absconding after allegedly molesting the student in a moving vehicle while returning from the school arts festival at Ponnurunni in Kochi. The two teachers and the principal were arrested on charges of covering up the issue even after the victim complained against the accused. The teachers and principal were also accused of attempting to force the Plus I student to withdraw the complaint. The arrested persons are school principal Sivakala, 53, of Thiruvananthapuram, and teachers Shailaja, 55, of Brahmamangalam, and Joseph, 53, of Panangad. However, the court granted bail to all of them on Tuesday.