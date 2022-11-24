Kochi Water Metro docked up

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Missing deadlines is not something new for the much-hyped Kochi Water Metro project. The ‘expected launch’ has been pushed multiple times since December 2020. And the saga continues.

Work on terminals at High Court and Vypeen the first Water Metro destinations is complete, and Cochin Shipyard Limited has delivered the first batch of five electric boats to the authorities. Yet, the latest ‘expected launch’ lapsed in the first week of November.

Deadline revisions

So, according to insiders, new deadline is first week of December. Hopefully, they add.

As per the original schedule, the project should have been commissioned in December 2020. It was pushed to July 2021. Following delays, officials promised services would begin in April 2022. Then came August, and then November.

KOCHI: “Since it’s a state government initiative, we are yet to get a date for the launch of service on the High Court-Vypeen route,” says an official of Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL), which is executing the project. “Trial runs are going on. Efforts are under way to launch the service before the Kochi-Muziris Biennale’s opening in mid-December.”

Once completed, the `819-crore Water Metro will be an integrated transport system connecting 10 islands of Kochi. A network of 15 routes that span 76km and 38 jetties would be covered by a fleet of 78 fast, electrically propelled hybrid ferries. Insiders say each boat would have a capacity of up to 100 passengers.

Water Metro services are expected to resolve the travel woes of Vypeen Willingdon Island, Edakochi, Kumbalam, Nettoor, Vytilla, Eloor, Kakkanad, Bolgatty, and Mulavukadu regions. Notably, officials cite no definite reason for the delay in launching the service. Whenever asked, KMRL managing director Loknath Behera maintains that “it will be launched soon”.

Some sources, however, say the earlier delays might have been due to the unavailability of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dates. Modi was expected to inaugurate the Urban Mobility Conference held in November, but the plan was cancelled.

Project updates

Amid the dilly-dallying over the launch, KMRL officials inform that the terminals at Kakkanad and Vyttila are nearing completion. “A trial run on the route was completed recently,” says an official.

“Now, the Cochin Shipyard has to deliver the second batch of boats for the Kakkanad-Vyttilla route. Phase II works on the terminal at Fort Kochi is also progressing well.”

File Pic

In September, the Kerala Handicraft Dealers and Manufactures Welfare Association staged a protest, alleging that KMRL had dropped the Mattancherry from the Water Metro circuit. Officials, however, dismiss the charge. “Re-tendering for contractors is going on,” explains an official. “Once it’s completed, terminal construction work will resume at Mattancherry. Due to delays on the earlier contractor’s part, he was removed.”

International attention

Last week, officials of the International Maritime Organization visited Kochi to assess the project. Sources say the team wanted to learn about the impressive initiative in sustainable urban water transport.

Notably, according to Behera, the Kochi Metro and Water Metro would fully switch to clean energy in two years. “By 2024, KMRL and Water Metro will be powered by solar energy,” he says.

“The metro rail requires 20MW of energy, and we are already generating 12MW through solar plants. The government is now planning to hand over land to us to generate the remaining 8MW. The Water Metro requires an additional 6MW of energy, which will be added on later.”

‘Costly ride’

Already, there is disgruntlement over ticket pricing. “Islanders are unhappy with the rate pegged at `20,” says Kochi Metro Passengers Forum founder Ebenser C L. “The State Water Transport Department is operating passenger boats at `6. The difference is huge for the common folk.”

Shipyard wins award

Cochin Shipyard Ltd’s electric boat design for the Kochi Water Metro project has been chosen for the prestigious Gussies Electric Boat Award for this year. The boat was selected under the ‘Electric Commercial Passenger Vessel’ category through public voting and review by an international judging panel of 19 experts.

