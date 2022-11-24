Murder attempt: Police on hunt for Dracula Suresh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police are in search of Kandolikkudy Suresh alias Dracula Suresh, who had made multiple escapes from police custody, for injuring a person by slashing his neck at Kuttappayi Road late on Tuesday night. Aneesh, 39, of Edathala, suffered a serious injury that required 14 stitches.

The incident took place around 10.35 pm when Aneesh and his friend Rajesh were standing in front of a night eatery near Crystal Plaza bar. Dracula Suresh who had a previous enmity with Rajesh started verbally abusing him. Later, a fight broke out between Suresh and Rajesh. Suresh pulled Rajesh to the ground following which Aneesh intervened.

On this, Suresh took out a blade-like object and attacked Aneesh. He was shifted to Ernakulam General Hospital. The police came to know about the incident after being informed by hospital authorities. A case was registered at Ernakulam Central Police Station under IPC Section 308 (culpable homicide) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Suresh, 40, a native of Vadayambadi near Puthencruz, was involved in multiple theft cases registered in various parts of the state.

He got the name ‘Dracula’ since he is an expert in carrying out burglary under the cover of darkness. During Covid period, Suresh managed to escape from police custody thrice. He made a similar escape on several occasions before. The police are checking with the prison department whether he was released from jail on bail.

