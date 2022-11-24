Home Cities Kochi

Murder attempt: Police on hunt for Dracula Suresh

The police came to know about the incident after being informed by hospital authorities.

Published: 24th November 2022 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2022 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops, search

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police are in search of Kandolikkudy Suresh alias Dracula Suresh, who had made multiple escapes from police custody, for injuring a person by slashing his neck at Kuttappayi Road late on Tuesday night. Aneesh, 39, of Edathala, suffered a serious injury that required 14 stitches.

The incident took place around 10.35 pm when Aneesh and his friend Rajesh were standing in front of a night eatery near Crystal Plaza bar. Dracula Suresh who had a previous enmity with Rajesh started verbally abusing him. Later, a fight broke out between Suresh and Rajesh. Suresh pulled Rajesh to the ground following which Aneesh intervened.

On this, Suresh took out a blade-like object and attacked Aneesh. He was shifted to Ernakulam General Hospital. The police came to know about the incident after being informed by hospital authorities. A case was registered at Ernakulam Central Police Station under IPC Section 308 (culpable homicide) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Suresh, 40, a native of Vadayambadi near Puthencruz, was involved in multiple theft cases registered in various parts of the state.

He got the name ‘Dracula’ since he is an expert in carrying out burglary under the cover of darkness. During Covid period, Suresh managed to escape from police custody thrice. He made a similar escape on several occasions before. The police are checking with the prison department whether he was released from jail on bail.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dracula suresh Police
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp