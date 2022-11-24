November bloom

Home Cities Kochi

Ernakulam Flower show at Ernakulathappan ground in Kochi | T P Sooraj

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Ernakulam Flower show is in full bloom at the Ernakulathappan ground. People are thronging the exhibition venue and the multiple stalls here.

Around 60,000 flowers, including exotic plants, are showcased artistically. The well-lit ‘cut flower studio’ which welcomes visitors is like a prologue for what lies ahead.

The flowers, including Heleconia Irish, Torch ginger, song of Jamaica, orchids and others are placed on vintage showpieces like the Chetak scooter, ‘pallak’, and an antique clock.

The flower show, jointly organised by Metro Trade Fair Foundation and Pandhal Trade Fair Associates has conducted the show with a difference this time with dedicated spots for antiques and animatronics.

The antique section is definitely a walk down memory lane, especially for the older crowd. For youngsters, it’s an introduction to the past.

Various sizes of telephones, ladles (pathala karandi), idangazhi, milk bottles, the oldest calendar, cameras and many more appear here. The garden show with landscaping is another attraction, where flowers are displayed in several patterns.

