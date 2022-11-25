Home Cities Kochi

Devotees throng temple town of Tripunithura for Vrischikolsavam

Published: 25th November 2022 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees attend the festivities held as part of the annual Vrischikolsavam at the Sree Poornathrayeesa Temple in Tripunithura | a sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: These are the days the temple streets of Tripunithura come alive in myriad hues. Vrischikolsavam, the annual festival of Lord Poornathrayeesa, saw thousands of devotees on Thursday thronging the temple to attend trikketta kanikkayidal, the presentation of offerings during the grand procession of the deity.

“The idol of Lord Poornathrayeesan will be taken out in procession with golden umbrella, golden headgear and paraphernalia. The devotees can present their offerings in the golden pot. The eldest member of the Kovilakam will present the first offering,” said S Anujan, a member of the royal family.

The festivities will start with seeveli and pancharimelam at 7.30am. Renowned percussionists including Peruvanam Kuttan Marar, Thiruvalla Radhakrishna Marar, Peruvanam Satheesan Marar, Kizhakoott Aniyan Marar, Pazhuvil Raghu Marar and Chowalloor Mohanan Nair will lead the pancharimelam ensemble in which more than 100 artists will participate. The vilakkinezhunnellathu will extend to 2am. As many as 15 caparisoned elephants will be paraded during the processions.

The cultural programme starts with Ottanthullal at noon followed by akshara sloka sadas, nadaswara concert, Carnatic music concert and Kathakali.

The Kathakali performance will start at midnight and continue till 7.30am. Folk performances like Kurathiyattam and Kolkali will be held in the evening. The festival will conclude with arattu on November 28.

“The residents of the town have a culture of patronising the arts and the new generation is also keen in learning traditional arts,” said Anujan.

