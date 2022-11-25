Inside job

Lekshmi C Pillai By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Cars are not mere machines, but often our second homes. Most car owners spend an average of three to four hours daily in their cars.

Obviously, the exterior look, interior feel and freshness of the car matter. Conditions like lousy odour, damping ambience and insufficient AC cooling will affect the mood of the travellers. So, how to keep car interiors fresh and healthy? Here are some helpful hacks to keep your car neat and smelling fresh, with relatively little time or effort.

Seat, sweat and AC

The seat cover made of mesh is breathable and reduces sweat

Wooden bead and leather covers will also help reduce sweat

Run your A/C on defrost mode once a week

Check your filter. Clean or change the air filter whenever it is dirty

Dirt and bacteria negatively impact a car’s air conditioning system

To prevent moisture, remove damp items from your car

Close car windows and sunroof on rainy days

Constantly check for leaks inside the car

Use a garage to park the car

Remedy for car sickness

Some experiences motion sickness during travelling. Here are some steps to reduce it.

Breathe in soothing mint, ginger or lavender scents

Candies and chewing gum is another way

Drink plenty of water. Avoid spicy foods and alcohol before travel

Roll down windows in cars. Direct air vents toward you

Put down the phone, tablet or book during travel

Look at an object in the distance or the horizon

Close your eyes, lie back and take a nap

Always face forward when travelling

Fresh, cool air can also relieve motion sickness

Sitting in the front seat reduces motion sickness

Remove every possible trash into the dustbin daily

Leave an open bag of nature’s toxin-absorber charcoal briquettes in the car overnight

Keep some baking soda in a sealed container with small holes in the top

For natural air freshening, put some vanilla on cotton balls or a container of ground coffee

Avoid smoking and drinking inside the car. If you do, roll down the windows slightly.

Refrain from eating inside, even if it is just a packet of chips

Use seat covers that can be wiped

Place an air freshener, if you don’t have an allergy towards such smells

If there is a smell from the engine, your car needs attention because they point to mechanical problems

New releases

Royal affair

Royal Enfield has unveiled its premium cruiser bike, Super Meteor 650 at two events. The first showcasing was at the European International two-wheeler expo in Milan. For the Indian audience, they unwrapped it at the Rider Mania event in Goa last week. The big bike shares an engine and platform or Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650. Mated to a 6-speed manual transmission, the engine is capable of producing 47 HP peak power and 52 Nm torque. The Super Meteor 650 is slated to be launched in January 2023, with a price tag of Rs 3.5 lakh - Rs 4 lakh. It will be the costliest bike from Royal Enfield.

ELECTRIC with a difference

Electric two-wheeler company Matter Energy has launched India’s first ‘Geared Electric Motorbike’. It has a four-speed gearbox and ABS. The bike packs in a liquid-cooled, 5.0kWh battery and the claimed range is 125-150km. The keyless operation, 7-inch touch-compatible LCD etc are other attractions. Equipped with an onboard charger, the vehicle can be charged anywhere with a 5Amp plug. Bookings will open soon. Name and prices are to be announced in January and deliveries are scheduled to commence in April 2023.

Smart upgrade

Tata Motors has given a software update in their Tigor EV sedan, resulting in an enhanced range with a host of premium technology features. The claimed range is now 315km, around 9km extra than the earlier avatar. The vehicle offers 10 new smart features. Multi-mode regeneration, connected car technology, tyre pressure monitoring system and tyre puncture repair kit are now available as standard across the range. Key features and software updates are available free of charge for existing customers. Available in four trims, the price starts from Rs 12,49,000.

Power-packed Cherokee

Jeep has launched an all-new Grand Cherokee in India with a price starting from Rs 77.5 lakh (ex-showroom, India). With this, India has become the first market where the Grand Cherokee is being assembled outside of North America. Powered by a 272hp, 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, the Grand Cherokee rivals the likes of the Jaguar F-Pace, Mercedes GLE, BMW X5, Range Rover Velar, Audi Q7 and Volvo XC90. The newly introduced model is based on an entirely new architecture. It has been meticulously designed and engineered to deliver better performance both on and off the road. Compared to the earlier models, this 5th-gen SUV has more space, versatility, and functionality. It comes with more than 110 advanced safety and security features, including an active driving assistance system. The engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The new Jeep Grand Cherokee is now available at select Jeep dealerships across India with deliveries starting by the end of November.

All new Tiago

Tata Motors introduced the CNG version of the Tiago NRG, the rough-roader cross-hatch iteration of Tiago. The new model is available in two variants, both priced at Rs 90,000, above that of their petrol-only siblings. Higher ground clearance of 177mm, heavy cladding, roof rails, skid plate etc demarcates NRG from a regular Tiago. Tiago NRG iCNG XT variant comes at I7,39,900 and XZ variant at Rs 7,79,900.

The writer is a freelance auto expert who hosts TV shows and anchors the YouTube channel ‘CARKADUVA’

