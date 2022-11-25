Home Cities Kochi

Online venture for fempreneurs

St Teresa’s College launches an e-commerce portal for women entrepreneurs

Published: 25th November 2022 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of women’s empowerment and promoting fempreneurs, St Teresa’s College (autonomous) launched an online e-commerce portal called T-Jaalakam on Monday. The project is a joint venture by the Teresian Innovation and Business Incubation Centre, the Institution Innovation Council and the International Economic Development Council.

According to the college authorities, the online portal will be similar to Amazon and Flipkart. “However, the major difference is that we will charge only a nominal amount as a service fee. In terms of marketing, the very name of St Teresa’s stands out helping the entrepreneurs find customers,” said the authorities.

The portal has been embedded with the college website. “Women entrepreneurs can upload pictures of their products. Depending upon the number of products and frequency of the uploads, we have made available plans for the entrepreneurs. This will suit the needs of small-scale to large-scale enterprises,” said officials with the college.

Since the launch on Monday, the college has been getting several registrations. “The numbers have not been calculated yet. But a significant number of women have registered with us,” said the college authorities associated with the project. The college also launched a clothing brand called Chendamanagalam along with the portal.

“The Fashion Design department of the college launched the brand. We will use the handloom dhotis made by the weavers of Chendamangalam to create the products under the brand,” said the college authorities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
T-Jaalakam fempreneurs
India Matters
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Chhatrapati Shivaji remarks row: Maharashtra governor Koshyari called to Delhi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Will complain to state election commissioner over conspiracy to assassinate Delhi CM Kejriwal: AAP
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
UP: Ambulance driver gives injection to patient in hospital, health dept seeks clarification from official
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Delhi govt constructed toilets in schools, counted them as classrooms: BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp