Online venture for fempreneurs

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of women’s empowerment and promoting fempreneurs, St Teresa’s College (autonomous) launched an online e-commerce portal called T-Jaalakam on Monday. The project is a joint venture by the Teresian Innovation and Business Incubation Centre, the Institution Innovation Council and the International Economic Development Council.

According to the college authorities, the online portal will be similar to Amazon and Flipkart. “However, the major difference is that we will charge only a nominal amount as a service fee. In terms of marketing, the very name of St Teresa’s stands out helping the entrepreneurs find customers,” said the authorities.

The portal has been embedded with the college website. “Women entrepreneurs can upload pictures of their products. Depending upon the number of products and frequency of the uploads, we have made available plans for the entrepreneurs. This will suit the needs of small-scale to large-scale enterprises,” said officials with the college.

Since the launch on Monday, the college has been getting several registrations. “The numbers have not been calculated yet. But a significant number of women have registered with us,” said the college authorities associated with the project. The college also launched a clothing brand called Chendamanagalam along with the portal.

“The Fashion Design department of the college launched the brand. We will use the handloom dhotis made by the weavers of Chendamangalam to create the products under the brand,” said the college authorities.

