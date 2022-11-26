Art in myriad hues 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Paintings done in oil, watercolour, charcoal and acrylic mediums and sculptures in wood and graphite occupy the centre stage at the ongoing group show at Durbar Hall Art Gallery. Titled ‘Straight and Parallel’, more than 80 works of over 50 artists are on display here.

“The art exhibition portrays the transparency in the works of the artists who have explored themes such as nature, social and political happenings,” says V B Venu, one among the participating artists.

Embellished with vibrant colours, artist Roy Thamburan’s works capture socio-political stories. Acrylic and watercolours are his preferred mediums and his works tell stories and emotions through abstract and surrealistic expressions.

Artist Francis Xavier T J, meanwhile, dabbles in mixed medium, and his work reflects his visit to Odisha, the struggles of corn farmers there.

Artist Kripa Lalu aces at presenting the emotional spheres of human relationships with nature. “My art is inspired by the experiences I had in society as a woman,” she says.

Sculptor Joshy P K’s granite works portray the historical and anthropological evolution of Indian civilisation and culture. The art show will conclude today.

