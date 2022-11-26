Bizman accuses son-in-law of swindling Rs 107 crore; probe on

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Rural Crime Branch has launched an investigation into a complaint filed by Abdul Lahir Hassan, a Dubai-based NRI businessman against his son-in-law, Muhammad Hafiz, a Kasaragod native, for allegedly swindling Rs 107 crore from him.

According to the complaint registered with the police, Mohammad Hafiz started cheating his father-in-law by asking for around Rs 4 crore to pay the fine imposed by the Enforcement Directorate after a raid. The complaint also said Hafiz managed to obtain `92 crore from Hassan for opening a footwear showroom and buying land.

The complainant alleged that his son-in-law managed to obtain ownership of some of his properties. He said Hafiz cheated him with the help of his associate, Akshay Thomas Vaidyan. Though he filed a complaint with the Rural police in August, the Aluva police didn’t initiate a probe.

“The police officer didn’t take the complaint seriously. Even after registering a case, he was not ready to summon the accused or question him. It was after I approached the ADGP that the case was handed over to the Crime Branch. He has cheated several people in a similar way,” said Hassan. Meanwhile, a crime branch official said they have started an investigation into the case.

