Home Cities Kochi

Bizman accuses son-in-law of swindling Rs 107 crore; probe on

The complainant alleged that his son-in-law managed to obtain ownership of some of his properties.

Published: 26th November 2022 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

money fraud

 (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Rural Crime Branch has launched an investigation into a complaint filed by Abdul Lahir Hassan, a Dubai-based NRI businessman against his son-in-law, Muhammad Hafiz, a Kasaragod native, for allegedly swindling Rs 107 crore from him.

According to the complaint registered with the police, Mohammad Hafiz started cheating his father-in-law by asking for around Rs 4 crore to pay the fine imposed by the Enforcement Directorate after a raid. The complaint also said Hafiz managed to obtain `92 crore from Hassan for opening a footwear showroom and buying land.

The complainant alleged that his son-in-law managed to obtain ownership of some of his properties. He said Hafiz cheated him with the help of his associate, Akshay Thomas Vaidyan. Though he filed a complaint with the Rural police in August, the Aluva police didn’t initiate a probe.

“The police officer didn’t take the complaint seriously. Even after registering a case, he was not ready to summon the accused or question him. It was after I approached the ADGP that the case was handed over to the Crime Branch. He has cheated several people in a similar way,” said Hassan. Meanwhile, a crime branch official said they have started an investigation into the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Supporters of the BJP during a rally on the eve of the Gujarat elections | PTI
Trust in the KHAP: How caste equations are at the heart of the 2022 Gujarat elections   
PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO successfully launches Oceansat-3, eight other customer satellites on their way to different orbit 
Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Photo |PTI)
Fighting Narendra Modi and RSS, but don't harbor hate for them in my heart: Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court. (Photo | PTI)
Fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp