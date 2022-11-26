Class, mass

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A bright brigade of young, raw talent has taken over Vazhakkulam the ‘Pineapple City’ in Ernakulam, where about 7,000 students from nearly 1,400 schools from across Kerala are participating in the State CBSE School Arts Festival. Inaugurated by actor Mia George on Thursday, the fest being held at the Carmel CMI School includes 144 competitive events.

Thiruvathira, nadodi nritham, bharatanatyam, mohiniyattam, recitation, essay writing, mimicry, musical instruments... the list is exhaustive.

As on Friday, Thrissur Sahodaya (association of CBSE schools) is leading with 724 points, followed by Malabar Sahodaya with 655 points and Kochi Metro Sahodaya with 630 points.

“The four-day event will conclude on Sunday,” says an official. “Schools from 26 Sahodayas in the state are vying to lift the overall trophy, which went to Thrissur Sahodaya last year.”



