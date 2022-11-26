Home Cities Kochi

Man hacked after refusing to be drug carrier

27-yr-old was gang leader’s driver; police launch probe; officials say traffickers use fresh faces to transport drugs

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police have launched a probe into the activities of a drug trafficking gang in the city after a youth filed a complaint stating there was an attempt on his life after he refused the gang’s order to transport a drug consignment.

The 27-year-old Vypeen native is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital with severe injuries after the gang hacked him. He gave a detailed statement to the police about the gang leader and his aides, who plotted the attack after he decided to leave the job as a driver of the gang leader. The police have withheld further details of the youth to protect his identity. “We have launched a probe to track the persons who attacked the youth,” said a police officer.

The police said as per the youth’s statement, he was working as the driver of the Kochi-based gang leader, identified as Nazeer, and was asked to deliver the drug consignment at a specific location. But, he left the job refusing to do it. The youth alleged that the person who attacked him worked for the gang leader. “Initially, the victim wasn’t ready to give the statement fearing for his life and his family members,” the officer said.

The youth’s statement has come at a time when the state special branch and excise department have submitted a report to the home department about inter-state drug cartels operating in Ernakulam district using youths in their 20s as carriers of synthetic drugs.

An excise team, which conducted a probe into the seizure of MDMA from two youths in a car at Perumbavoor, found that the traffickers were using fresh faces as mules to transport the drugs.

