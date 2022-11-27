Family of brain-dead boy donates his organs

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The family of 17 -year-old Amal Krishna, from Thrissur district, who was pronounced brain dead at Aster Medcity Hospital, here, has donated his liver, kidney and corneas.

Amal was admitted to a private hospital in Thrissur on November 17 following severe headache and vomiting. He later suffered a stroke, which affected the left side of his brain. He was shifted to Aster Medcity in critical condition on November 22 and was declared brain dead on November 25.

Amal Krishna

Amal’s liver was transplanted into a 66-year-old man from Kolenchery who is being treated at Aster Medcity. A 55-year-old woman from Ernakulam received one of the kidneys. Another kidney was given to Kottayam Medical College and corneas to Giridhar Eye Hospital, here. The body was handed over to the parents on Saturday.

The parents and relatives of Amal agreed to donate his organs after Akanksha Jain, consultant, pediatric ICU, Aster Medcity and Dr Davidson Devasia, senior specialist - paediatric neurology, Aster Medcity stressed the importance of organ donation.

