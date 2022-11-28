Demand for third Ro-Ro on Fort Kochi-Vypeen route gets louder

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The demand for a third Roll-on-Roll-off (Ro-Ro) service, bigger than the existing ones, has been raised by many NGOs and residents. According to them, the existing Ro-Ros, Sethusagar 1 and Sethusagar 2 are often out of service due to technical glitches. Last week, both vessels were out of service, after developing technical issues and leaving hundreds of people stranded.

“Ro-Ro is the easiest, most affordable, and most viable travel option for people living in Vypeen and Fort Kochi. Sethusagar 1 has been out of service for more than a week. The demand for a third Ro-Ro has been there since the inception of the project. The state government has allocated Rs 10 crore for procuring a third Ro-Ro, but the authorities are not doing anything,” said Johny Vypeen, a member of Vypeen Janakeeya Kootayama.

Mayor M Anilkumar said the issue has been taken up with the finance minister and a solution will be found soon. The officials of KSINC, which operates the Ro-Ro, said parts of the vessel have to be imported from abroad, and the delay is due to that. “We are waiting for the spare parts to arrive from Denmark,” the official said. Disruption in services also affects tourists who are visiting the city ahead of the festive season and Muziris Biennale.

Garima Sharma and her family from Delhi are in Kochi for a two-day stay and wanted the Ro-Ro experience. “We had to wait for over an hour to get on a Ro-Ro to reach Fort Kochi from Vypeen. The roads are congested, and one of my friends suggested taking a Ro-Ro is the best option as it takes only 10 minutes to reach Fort Kochi,” she said.

Meanwhile, experts in the shipping field said that floating debris such as fishing nets, weeds, and tyres could damage the propeller of the vessel. “When the debris gets stuck on the propeller, it puts extra load on the clutch unit. To avoid such a situation, annual maintenance of the vessel should be carried out.

Moreover, a periodical inspection of the propeller will help identify any debris stuck there, which can be removed by expert divers,” said an expert. As most of the engine parts are imported, they can be stocked in advance which will help avoid delay in repairs.

