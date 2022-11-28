Home Cities Kochi

Man tries to flee with 10 gold chains from jewellery store

Around 6.45 pm, Manu reached the jewellery shop and enquired about gold chains. The salespersons took him to the gold chain section and showed him various models.

Published: 28th November 2022 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2022 02:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 29-year-old man was apprehended while trying to flee after snatching 10 gold chains weighing 40g from a jewellery shop near Maharaja’s ground on Saturday. He also brandished an air pistol at the security guards while trying to escape. The arrested is Manu, 29, of Chinakadu, Attappadi, Palakkad.

The police said Manu was an employee of a textile shop in Kochi. Before the theft attempt at the jewellery store, he managed to steal the airgun from Cochin Airguns on Chittoor Road. “He reached the gun shop around 6.30 pm. While a salesperson was showing him various airguns, he managed to steal a .177 Blanca air pistol,” a police official said.

Around 6.45 pm, Manu reached the jewellery shop and enquired about gold chains. The salespersons took him to the gold chain section and showed him various models. “When the salesman turned to take other chain models, he grabbed 10 chains worth around Rs 25 lakh placed in front of him and tried to flee. While running out of the shop, he brandished the air pistol at the security guards to threaten them. But they managed to catch him” the officer said.

During interrogation, Manu said he has a debt of Rs 30 lakh. He was produced before the magistrate court on Sunday and remanded in judicial custody. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
10 gold chains Kochi Palakkad
India Matters
A police vehicle that was overturned by protesters at Vizhinjam. (Photo | EPS)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp