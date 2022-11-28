Man tries to flee with 10 gold chains from jewellery store

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 29-year-old man was apprehended while trying to flee after snatching 10 gold chains weighing 40g from a jewellery shop near Maharaja’s ground on Saturday. He also brandished an air pistol at the security guards while trying to escape. The arrested is Manu, 29, of Chinakadu, Attappadi, Palakkad.

The police said Manu was an employee of a textile shop in Kochi. Before the theft attempt at the jewellery store, he managed to steal the airgun from Cochin Airguns on Chittoor Road. “He reached the gun shop around 6.30 pm. While a salesperson was showing him various airguns, he managed to steal a .177 Blanca air pistol,” a police official said.

Around 6.45 pm, Manu reached the jewellery shop and enquired about gold chains. The salespersons took him to the gold chain section and showed him various models. “When the salesman turned to take other chain models, he grabbed 10 chains worth around Rs 25 lakh placed in front of him and tried to flee. While running out of the shop, he brandished the air pistol at the security guards to threaten them. But they managed to catch him” the officer said.

During interrogation, Manu said he has a debt of Rs 30 lakh. He was produced before the magistrate court on Sunday and remanded in judicial custody.

