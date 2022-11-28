Youngsters found possessing multiple drugs during raid

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A police team, which recently raided a spot in the city based on specific input from the anti-narcotic wing, was shocked to find a group of youngsters aged between 20 and 26 allegedly intoxicated and in possession of drugs like MDMA, LSD and ecstasy pills. The subsequent probe revealed that the youngsters, who hailed from Idukki and Kottayam districts, were allegedly part of a drug mafia network and were brought to the city for supplying drugs on college campuses.

“The shocking aspect was that they had all the main psychotropic drugs and ganja in their possession,” the officers said. As per the probe details, it was on November 3 that the police team from Thrikakkara station received information that a group was into drug trafficking at a hotel in Thrikkakara.

The team with the necessary search warrant reached the hotel and found three youngsters completely high and in possession of different types of psychotropic drugs. The police seized 5.936mg of LSD Stamp, 536.693mg of MDMA ecstasy pill, 0.75g of Methamphetamine Hydrochloride and 296g of ganja from them.

“A detailed investigation found that a cartel was using them as drug suppliers in the city,” said an officer. The arrested are Alen Mathew, 23, and Ananthu, 26, both natives of Thopramkudy in Idukki, and Thanseem, 24, of Erattupetta.

