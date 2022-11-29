18-year-old migrant worker falls from balcony, dies

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An 18-year-old migrant worker died on Monday around 12.30am after falling from the balcony of the house in which he was staying for rent at Ponekkara in Kochi. The deceased is Kalu Naika, of Odisha.

The police said the worker fell on the sharp edge of the gate, and it pierced his body. “He was staying on the first floor of a building with other people on rent. The deceased might have slipped and fallen on the gate. The sharp part of the gate pierced through his ears and he died on the spot,” said a police officer at Elamakkara station.

The police ruled out chances of murder. “During the preliminary investigation, we have found it to be an accident. We are waiting for the autopsy report to confirm it,” the officer said.

KOCHI: An 18-year-old migrant worker died on Monday around 12.30am after falling from the balcony of the house in which he was staying for rent at Ponekkara in Kochi. The deceased is Kalu Naika, of Odisha. The police said the worker fell on the sharp edge of the gate, and it pierced his body. “He was staying on the first floor of a building with other people on rent. The deceased might have slipped and fallen on the gate. The sharp part of the gate pierced through his ears and he died on the spot,” said a police officer at Elamakkara station. The police ruled out chances of murder. “During the preliminary investigation, we have found it to be an accident. We are waiting for the autopsy report to confirm it,” the officer said.