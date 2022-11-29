The curtain falls on 21st edition of Tandav at SH College

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 21st edition of Tandav, a national-level management and cultural fest organised by the Department of Commerce, came to an end at SH College, Thevara. More than six hundred participants turned up for this year’s fiesta.

The fest was coordinated and executed by the students of the commerce department. The motto of this year’s Tandav was ‘to pave new ways against drugs.’

The excise department of Ernakulam also extended support to this programme, which was inaugurated by celebrated actor Jayasurya. Actor Unni Mukundan was present for the valedictory proceedings. There were eight events with total prize money of Rs 1,50,000. The Rajagiri College of Management and Applied Science won the overall championship.

KOCHI: The 21st edition of Tandav, a national-level management and cultural fest organised by the Department of Commerce, came to an end at SH College, Thevara. More than six hundred participants turned up for this year’s fiesta. The fest was coordinated and executed by the students of the commerce department. The motto of this year’s Tandav was ‘to pave new ways against drugs.’ The excise department of Ernakulam also extended support to this programme, which was inaugurated by celebrated actor Jayasurya. Actor Unni Mukundan was present for the valedictory proceedings. There were eight events with total prize money of Rs 1,50,000. The Rajagiri College of Management and Applied Science won the overall championship.