Home Cities Kochi

The curtain falls on 21st edition of Tandav at SH College

The fest was coordinated and executed by the students of the commerce department. The motto of this year’s Tandav was ‘to pave new ways against drugs.’

Published: 29th November 2022 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

A scene from the event at SH College, Thevara. (Photo | Express)

A scene from the event at SH College, Thevara. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 21st edition of Tandav, a national-level management and cultural fest organised by the Department of Commerce, came to an end at SH College, Thevara. More than six hundred participants turned up for this year’s fiesta.

The fest was coordinated and executed by the students of the commerce department. The motto of this year’s Tandav was ‘to pave new ways against drugs.’

The excise department of Ernakulam also extended support to this programme, which was inaugurated by celebrated actor Jayasurya. Actor Unni Mukundan was present for the valedictory proceedings. There were eight events with total prize money of Rs 1,50,000. The Rajagiri College of Management and Applied Science won the overall championship.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp