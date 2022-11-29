Home Cities Kochi

Vypeen sub-district leads after first day of school Kalolsavam

The five-day event being held at various venues in North Paravoor will conclude on December 2.

Published: 29th November 2022 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 02:17 AM   |  A+A-

Online festival, kalolsavam

For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As curtains fell on the first day of the 33rd Ernakulam District Revenue School Kalolsavam, Vypeen sub-district led the table with 212 points. After a gap of two years, the Kalolsavam kicked off on Monday. Over 2,000 people attended the arts fest on its first day.

Ernakulam Deputy Director of Education Honey G Alexander flagged off the festival at SNM Higher Secondary School Moothakunam. The five-day event being held at various venues in North Paravoor will conclude on December 2.

Krishna Priya and team of SNHSS, North Paravoor, who came first in the folk song competition in the HS section at the Ernakulam District School Arts Festival at Moothakunnam in Paravoor on Monday.

The opening day events included literary competitions in Sanskrit, Tamil and Kannada, and performance events like mono act and folk songs. Ernakulam and North Paravoor were second and third on the points table with 195 and 194 points, respectively.

Alogha S Floriya of Kanjiramattam,
Piravom, who won the first prize
in mono act in the UP section |
A Sanesh

The top three leading schools at the fest are Hidayathul Islam HSS Edavanakkad, Vypeen, (71 points); St Augustine’s Girls HSS Muvattupuzha; St. Mary’s HSS Morakkala, Kolancherry; and St Teresa’s CGHSS Ernakulam, with 63, 63 and 46 points, respectively.

Moothakunnam temple ground will be the main venue. Other venues include SNM Higher Secondary School, Paruvakkal temple ground, SNM Training College, SNM TTI and SNM Engineering College. The dance and cultural competitions such as Mohiniyattam, Bharatanatyam, drama, folk songs etc will be held on the following days.

The contestants, judges, volunteers, escorting teachers, organisers and journalists were treated to a sumptuous feast prepared by chef Mohanan Namboothiri. The results are based on updates on the official website of District Kalolsavam till 9 pm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kalolsavam arts fest
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp