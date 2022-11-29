Vypeen sub-district leads after first day of school Kalolsavam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As curtains fell on the first day of the 33rd Ernakulam District Revenue School Kalolsavam, Vypeen sub-district led the table with 212 points. After a gap of two years, the Kalolsavam kicked off on Monday. Over 2,000 people attended the arts fest on its first day. Ernakulam Deputy Director of Education Honey G Alexander flagged off the festival at SNM Higher Secondary School Moothakunam. The five-day event being held at various venues in North Paravoor will conclude on December 2. Krishna Priya and team of SNHSS, North Paravoor, who came first in the folk song competition in the HS section at the Ernakulam District School Arts Festival at Moothakunnam in Paravoor on Monday. The opening day events included literary competitions in Sanskrit, Tamil and Kannada, and performance events like mono act and folk songs. Ernakulam and North Paravoor were second and third on the points table with 195 and 194 points, respectively. Alogha S Floriya of Kanjiramattam, Piravom, who won the first prize in mono act in the UP section | A SaneshThe top three leading schools at the fest are Hidayathul Islam HSS Edavanakkad, Vypeen, (71 points); St Augustine’s Girls HSS Muvattupuzha; St. Mary’s HSS Morakkala, Kolancherry; and St Teresa’s CGHSS Ernakulam, with 63, 63 and 46 points, respectively. Moothakunnam temple ground will be the main venue. Other venues include SNM Higher Secondary School, Paruvakkal temple ground, SNM Training College, SNM TTI and SNM Engineering College. The dance and cultural competitions such as Mohiniyattam, Bharatanatyam, drama, folk songs etc will be held on the following days. The contestants, judges, volunteers, escorting teachers, organisers and journalists were treated to a sumptuous feast prepared by chef Mohanan Namboothiri. The results are based on updates on the official website of District Kalolsavam till 9 pm.