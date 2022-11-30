KSU, SFI claim victory in union elections in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Students Union (KSU) and Students’ Federation of India (SFI) claimed victory in the union elections held in colleges under Mahatma Gandhi University in Ernakulam on Tuesday. SFI, which claimed victory in 40 colleges, said it wrested the power from KSU in Government Law Collge, Ernakulam; St Kuriakose College, Perumbavoor and Bharat Matha Collge, Choondi.

Meanwhile, the KSU district leadership said the organisation won unions in SH College, Thevara; Sri Sankara College, Kalady; UC College, Aluva; KMEA College, Aluva; MES College, Kochi; MES College, Marampilly; Bharat Mata College, Thrikkakara; BMC Arts College, Aluva; St Annes College, Angamaly; Nirmala College, Muvattupuzha; Nirmala College, Mulanthuruthi; T M Jacob Memorial Government College, Manimalakunnu and Jai Bhatat College, Perumbavoor.

