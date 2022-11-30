Won’t screen ‘Avatar 2’ in Kerala, says film exhibitors association

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Uncertainty looms over the release of the much-awaited Hollywood movie ‘Avatar-The Way of The Water’ in Kerala. The Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) on Tuesday said it will not release the James Cameron film in the state due to the disagreement over a profit-sharing clause with the film’s distributors.

The movie is scheduled for release across India in multiple languages on December 16. FEUOK president K Vijaykumar said there is no ban on the film’s release in Kerala and the organisation has no provision to ban any movie. “The theatres under FEUOK have decided not to screen ‘Avatar 2’ due to disagreements with the film distributors’ terms and conditions,” he said.

Vijayakumar said the distributors of ‘Avatar 2’ have asked for a 60% share of the first week’s revenue. The theatre owners, however, are not willing to pay more than 55%. “Moreover, they have also sought a deposit of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 50 lakh before the release. We cannot accept their demand and hence, decided not to screen the movie,” he added.

Vijayakumar also said the film’s distributors have not responded to FEUOK’s decision so far. “We are ready for negotiation. But as of now, we cannot accept their demands and conditions and we stick to our decision,” he added.

