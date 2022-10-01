Home Cities Kochi

500g MDMA seized; massive operation lands drug racket member in police net

During investigation, it was found that a friend of the accused smuggled in the drug from Bengaluru in huge quantity.

Published: 01st October 2022 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a Major haul, the police seized nearly 500g of MDMA and arrested a youth from Mattanchery.
Koovappadam resident Sreenish aka Pele, 32, who is allegedly a member of an inter-state drug racket, was arrested from Chullikkal during a three-hour combing operation on Thursday night. The seized drug costs about `25 lakh.

During investigation, it was found that a friend of the accused smuggled in the drug from Bengaluru in huge quantity. He is an accused in a cheating and a drug case registered by Hill Palace police station and excise department, respectively. Police said Sreenish targeted youths and students in the city.

A team led by Mattanchery Assistant Commissioner of Police V G Ravindranath and Inspector Trideep Chandran made the arrest. The accused was produced before the court which remanded him in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the city police have decided to strengthen night patrolling in the city following the recent murders, which were allegedly linked to drug abuse. Recently,  the police seized MDMA near the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kaloor, and arrested Kalamassery native Haroon. About eight people, including two Nigerian nationals, were arrested.

