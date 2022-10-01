By Express News Service

Health mode on

Want to sooth your cocktail and mocktail cravings and be healthy at the same time? TNIE lists out easy to make recipes so that you can whip up some at home.

Healthy cocktail

Sparkling Mango & Spice

Ingredients:

1.5 oz tequila

1 oz Organic Mango Jalapeno Mixer

3 oz Volley Zesty Lime Spiked Seltzer

Garnish with a lime wheel

Method

Add tequila and Organic Mango Jalapeno Mixer to the shaker.

Add ice and shake well. Pour into a glass over fresh ice.

Top off with Volley Zesty Lime Spiked Seltzer and stir once to mix. Garnish with a lime wheel.

It’s About Thyme

Ingredients

3 grapefruits (juiced)

75 oz lime

.75 oz agave

Thyme garnish

Method

Light thyme on fire. Catch smoke in snifter glass and cover with a coaster.

Add the grapefruit juice, lime, and agave to a cocktail shaker, and shake.

Strain into the smoked glass and garnish with charred thyme.

No Frills Mint Julep– Without

The Simple Syrup

Ingredients

1 bunch of fresh mint

1 teaspoons powdered sugar (less calories than simple syrup)

Crushed ice

1.5 oz bourbon

1 tablespoon water

Method

Shred mint and place with 1 tsp powdered sugar in bottom of glass. Muddle together.

Add crushed ice generously, followed by bourbon, and water. Stir. Garnish with mint.

HEALTHY MOCKTAILS

Simple Pineapple Ginger Kombucha Mocktail

This is a refreshing non-alcoholic or alcoholic drink made with probiotic- rich kombucha. It’s quick and easy as it can be made with store-bought kombucha.

Ingredients

2 cups pineapple juice, chilled

¼ cup organic lemon juice, chilled

2 tablespoon pure maple syrup

1 organic lemon, sliced

2 cups ginger kombucha, chilled

4 oz Orange liqueurs, like Triple Sec (this is optional if you want to add in some booze)

5 sprigs fresh rosemary

1 tablespoon organic cane sugar, or granulated sugar

Method

Combine a finely chopped sprig of rosemary with sugar and transfer to a small plate. Rub the edge of each glass with lemon, then invert the glass into the rosemary-sugar mixture to rim the glasses.

Into a pitcher combine pineapple juice, lemon juice and maple syrup Stir as the maple syrup will sink to the bottom. Slowly add the kombucha.

Pour over ice-filled, rosemary-rimmed glasses and garnish with lemon slices and sprigs of fresh rosemary. Serve immediately

(Kombucha tends to cut the sweetness in a drink, so you may want to adjust the amount of maple syrup to suit your taste.)

Kiwi Mint MOCKTAIL

Ingredients

2 kiwis, skin removed

1 fresh mint leaf

Blend the ingredients

until smooth

Method

Pour into a strainer, and press a spatula against the puree

Pour 2 tablespoons of the puree in the bottom of your glass and top with 4 ounces of sparkling water or Prosecco.

Garnish with fruit slices and ice cubes (you can also freeze the fruit slices to keep the beverage cold.

