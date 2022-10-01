Home Cities Kochi

Mixology

Want to sooth your cocktail and mocktail cravings and be healthy at the same time? TNIE lists out  easy to make recipes so that you can whip up some at home.

By Express News Service

Health mode on 
Healthy cocktail

Sparkling Mango & Spice

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz tequila
  • 1 oz Organic Mango Jalapeno Mixer
  • 3 oz Volley Zesty Lime Spiked Seltzer
  • Garnish with a lime wheel

Method
Add tequila and Organic Mango Jalapeno Mixer to the shaker. 
Add ice and shake well. Pour into a glass over fresh ice. 
Top off with Volley Zesty Lime Spiked Seltzer and stir once to mix. Garnish with a lime wheel.

It’s About Thyme

Ingredients

  • 3 grapefruits (juiced)
  • 75 oz lime
  • .75 oz agave
  • Thyme garnish

Method

Light thyme on fire. Catch smoke in snifter glass and cover with a coaster.
 Add the grapefruit juice, lime, and agave to a cocktail shaker, and shake. 
Strain into the smoked glass and garnish with charred thyme.

No Frills Mint Julep– Without 

The Simple Syrup

Ingredients

  • 1 bunch of fresh mint
  • 1 teaspoons powdered sugar (less calories than simple syrup)
  • Crushed ice
  • 1.5 oz bourbon
  • 1 tablespoon water

Method
Shred mint and place with 1 tsp powdered sugar in bottom of glass. Muddle together. 
Add crushed ice generously, followed by bourbon, and water. Stir. Garnish with mint.

HEALTHY MOCKTAILS 
Simple Pineapple Ginger Kombucha Mocktail
This is a refreshing non-alcoholic or alcoholic drink made with probiotic- rich kombucha. It’s quick and easy as it can be made with store-bought kombucha. 

Ingredients

  • 2 cups pineapple juice, chilled
  • ¼ cup organic lemon juice, chilled
  • 2 tablespoon pure maple syrup
  • 1 organic lemon, sliced
  • 2 cups ginger kombucha, chilled
  • 4 oz Orange liqueurs, like Triple Sec (this is optional if you want to add in some booze)
  • 5 sprigs fresh rosemary
  • 1 tablespoon organic cane sugar, or granulated sugar

Method
Combine a finely chopped sprig of rosemary with sugar and transfer to a small plate. Rub the edge of each glass with lemon, then invert the glass into the rosemary-sugar mixture to rim the glasses.
Into a pitcher combine pineapple juice, lemon juice and maple syrup Stir as the maple syrup will sink to the bottom. Slowly add the kombucha.
Pour over ice-filled, rosemary-rimmed glasses and garnish with lemon slices and sprigs of fresh rosemary. Serve immediately
(Kombucha tends to cut the sweetness in a drink, so you may want to adjust the amount of maple syrup to suit your taste.)

Kiwi Mint MOCKTAIL

Ingredients 

  • 2 kiwis, skin removed
  • 1 fresh mint leaf
  • Blend the ingredients 
  • until smooth 

Method
Pour into a strainer, and press a spatula against the puree 
Pour 2 tablespoons of the puree in the bottom of your glass and top with 4 ounces of sparkling water or Prosecco. 
Garnish with fruit slices and ice cubes (you can also freeze the fruit slices to keep the beverage cold.

