Kozhikode native, accused in IS recruitment case gets five-year jail 

Shaibu Nihar, 43, of Koduvally in Kozhikode was convicted under various sections of IPC and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Action. 

Published: 03rd October 2022 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2022 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court in Kochi has granted five years of rigorous imprisonment to a Kozhikode native accused in the Wandoor Islamic State (IS) recruitment case after he disowned the extremist ideology. Shaibu Nihar, 43, of Koduvally in Kozhikode was convicted under various sections of IPC and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Action. 

However, since Shaibu has been in jail for the past three years, his sentence will end in the next two years. The court convicted Shaibu after he admitted guilty in the case.  Meanwhile, he said, he could not pay full attention when the charges against him were read in court earlier.

“The convict is remorseful for the acts committed by him and has voluntarily pleaded guilty to the offences which show that he wants to change. He disowned the ideology of the terrorist organisation which propagates violence. He aspires for a peaceful future of love and brotherhood. These are all mitigating circumstances relevant for consideration in arriving at the adequate quantum of sentence,” Judge Anil K Bhaskar observed. 

The case was registered at the Wandoor police station after it was revealed that around seven persons travelled to the IS territory in 2015 and 2017. Shaibu attempted to reach Syria but was detained in Turkey and forced to return to Qatar. While returning from Qatar, NIA arrested Shaibu from Kozhikode airport on April 9, 2019. The other six accused persons are absconding.

