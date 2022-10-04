Athani & the ‘pretty women’ threat

Anilkumar T By

KOCHI: Located in Nedumbassery, Athani is a busy intersection that leads to the Cochin International Airport. Its claim to fame, however, was linked to the old nada-raj transport system. By foot, that is.

The place got its name due to the remnants of roadside stone structures (see pic) installed in olden days for travellers, farmers, and porters to rest their heavy head-loads during transit. Athani means load-bearer. Residents of the area say the structures indicate the vibrant trading history of the region.

On the way to the market in Aluva, farmers from Idukki and the northeastern corners of Ernakulam used to halt here. They would shift their head-loads onto the stone structures with ease, and catch a breath at resting sheds, where they would get water and, if lucky, sambharam (buttermilk).

Gradually, people started calling the place ‘Athani kavala (junction)’. Interestingly, the name ‘Athani Junction’ faced a serious ‘threat’ in the 1970s. Residents here recall attempts to ‘rename’ the place as Sundari Kavala, or pretty women’s junction!

In 1971, Toshiba-Anand had set up bulb and battery manufacturing units near Athani and Kalamassery. “When the company set up its facility at Athani, it employed a large number of people. That included many young women,” recalls former councillor P V Thomas.

“These women would wait at Athani Junction for transportation, and young men would loiter around to check them out. Thus Athani junction came to be called as Sundari Kavala.” Requesting anonymity, a 65-year-old resident of Athani says a section of the local population were displeased with the ‘sundari’ reference. “We wanted the place to be known for the old agrarian link,” he adds. “I am happy that the place retained the name Athani.”

