Body of man found in backwaters

A body of a 75-year-old man was found in the backwaters at Chellanam on Monday.

Published: 04th October 2022 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2022 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A body of a 75-year-old man was found in the backwaters at Chellanam on Monday. The deceased is Cletus, Vayalat, Mallipuram, Njarakkal. The police suspect it to be a case of suicide. As per the preliminary probe, Cletus was running a grocery shop and had to recently sell it following financial issues. Eloor police has registered a case in connection with the incident.

