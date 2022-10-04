Body of man found in backwaters

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A body of a 75-year-old man was found in the backwaters at Chellanam on Monday. The deceased is Cletus, Vayalat, Mallipuram, Njarakkal. The police suspect it to be a case of suicide. As per the preliminary probe, Cletus was running a grocery shop and had to recently sell it following financial issues. Eloor police has registered a case in connection with the incident.

KOCHI: A body of a 75-year-old man was found in the backwaters at Chellanam on Monday. The deceased is Cletus, Vayalat, Mallipuram, Njarakkal. The police suspect it to be a case of suicide. As per the preliminary probe, Cletus was running a grocery shop and had to recently sell it following financial issues. Eloor police has registered a case in connection with the incident.