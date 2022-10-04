Home Cities Kochi

Case registered against meat shop for swindling money

When the investors demanded their money back, the accused went into hiding.

Published: 04th October 2022 07:05 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police have registered a case and started a probe against a meat and fish supply firm in Kochi that allegedly swindled money from several people by promising them franchise licences.  The Ernakulam central police registered case against Anvi Fresh Private Limited managing director Vipin V S, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, general manager Ajmal and staff Mincy. The firm has its office at the Old Railway Station Road in Kochi.

“Though the firm has an office in Kochi, it was mainly active on social media platforms. Since 2021, Anvi Fresh, claiming to expand its business across Kerala, invited applications for franchises. Before March 2022, they used to collect `10 lakh from those who wanted to associate with the firm. After March, the amount was increased to `15 lakh,” a police officer said.

The investors were promised that the firm would deliver meat and fish to the franchises daily. They had also promised to help in arranging licences for the franchises and to complete other legal procedures. The accused told investors that they would arrange facilities for online delivery of the products as well. However, after receiving the amount, no steps were taken by the firm to open stores and neither did they deliver the supplies.

When the investors demanded their money back, the accused went into hiding. “Till Monday, we have received complaints from 35 persons from whom the firm has swindled a total of `18 crore. We are receiving fresh complaints against the firm daily. Those who invested money have started a WhatsApp group with around 140 people as its members. We have issued a notice to the accused to appear before the investigation team as part of the probe,” a police officer said.

