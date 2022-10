By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 125th annual general meeting of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry held on Friday elected Arun David Mookken of Mookken Devassy Ouseph & Company as president and Job V Job of Indian Emporium as its vice-president.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Vikas Agarwal, president of the chamber. Deepak Kumar Shetty, Dr Baiju Ramachandran, Akshay Agarwal, Kurian Jose and Rajesh Agarwal were also elected members of the managing committee.

