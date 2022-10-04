Rare jewels of past for Navaratri

Arya U R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Adding to the festival hues of Navaratri, young music content creator Achyuthan G R has come up with a special music video, Jai Jayadevi a Hindi composition penned by Swathi Thirunal Rama Varma long ago. The mostly unexplored work was rendered by nine young Carnatic musicians and instrumentalists.

The song was released on Achyuthan’s YouTube channel by Prince Avittom Thirunal Aditya Varma and was well received in the Carnatic music arena, including prolific singers and classical music vocalists like B Arundhathi. Jai Jayadevi composed in Yamuna Kalyani Ragam and Addi Thalam renders the divinity, beauty, romance and calm elements.

According to Achyuthan who directed and orchestrated the song, the lines penned by Swathi Thurunal describe Goddess Saraswathi and her knowledge of music. “I came across the track on social media long ago. A young singer was performing it and it struck a chord with me, especially the Hindi lyrics. The song is believed to be written and composed 150 years ago and the language used is older Hindi. A composition of Swathi Thirunal that too in Hindi was new information for me, and I wanted to explore more of it. I felt Navaratri is the right time to orchestrate and release it,” he says.

He adds that he took the guidance of veteran veena exponent V Soundara Rajan to arrange the song. The veteran’s daughter, Kirthi Soundar played the veena along with other instrumentalists from across the state, such as Jishnu Varma on mridangam and Dileep on tabla.

The divine track opens with a beautiful flute rendition by young prodigy, Ananthapuri Ananthakrishnan. Later vocalists Aparna Santhosh, Greeshma Chandran, Anila Rajeev and Sony Mohan render the mellifluous song with ease.

“As the track is Hindi, the singers appear in a north-Indian style costume. The song’s rough audio was given to them for practice before recording it live with an orchestra,” adds Achyuthan. For the singers, the song was a revelation of rare Swathi Thirunal compositions. Sony Mohan, a Malappuram native who is now settled in Ernakulam, says the song gave the team new knowledge and experience.

“I am a news presenter by profession and also a classical music teacher. The track Jai Jayadevi is composed in the same Ragam of popular Keerthanams like Krishna Nee Begane Baro. One of my friends who is pursuing a bachelor’s in music conveyed that the track helped her understand the song, which is part of her curriculum,” says Sony.

