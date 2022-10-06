Iranian dhow with six crew nabbed off Kochi coast for drug trafficking

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An Iranian dhow carrying a large consignment of drugs was seized by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in coordination with Coastal Police and Indian Navy off Kochi coast.

The police on Thursday said that the dhow carrying over 200 kg of heroin was seized two days back based on an intelligence report found in mid-sea and was towed to Kochi.

"There are six members on board with the dhow. While the identity of the four has been confirmed as Iranians, the nationality of the other two are yet to be ascertained," said a senior police officer. Police also added that the details of the accused were being probed.

Preliminary investigation had revealed that the contraband was being brought to Kerala from Afghanistan and an international drug cartel was behind the network.

The Indian enforcement agencies were able to bust the drug trafficking ring operating off the Indian coast in the Arabian sea after a coordinated team of NCB and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had upped intelligence gathering on the activities of drug cartels.

In 2015, a similar Iranian Dhow with 12 crew members including one Pakistani was intercepted by the Indian Coast Guard off Kerala on suspicion of carrying drugs.

The dhow was brought to Vizhinjam harbour and the case was taken over by National Investigation Agency (NIA). As no drugs could be recovered from the boat, the accused were set free by the court.

KOCHI: An Iranian dhow carrying a large consignment of drugs was seized by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in coordination with Coastal Police and Indian Navy off Kochi coast. The police on Thursday said that the dhow carrying over 200 kg of heroin was seized two days back based on an intelligence report found in mid-sea and was towed to Kochi. "There are six members on board with the dhow. While the identity of the four has been confirmed as Iranians, the nationality of the other two are yet to be ascertained," said a senior police officer. Police also added that the details of the accused were being probed. Preliminary investigation had revealed that the contraband was being brought to Kerala from Afghanistan and an international drug cartel was behind the network. The Indian enforcement agencies were able to bust the drug trafficking ring operating off the Indian coast in the Arabian sea after a coordinated team of NCB and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had upped intelligence gathering on the activities of drug cartels. In 2015, a similar Iranian Dhow with 12 crew members including one Pakistani was intercepted by the Indian Coast Guard off Kerala on suspicion of carrying drugs. The dhow was brought to Vizhinjam harbour and the case was taken over by National Investigation Agency (NIA). As no drugs could be recovered from the boat, the accused were set free by the court.