Kochi to host ‘Choose France’ education fair, free counselling

By Express News Service

KOCHI: France has always been known for its majestic monuments, rich culture and picturesque landscapes. Of late, the country has gained popularity for attractive educational opportunities.An estimated 2.5 million students pursue higher education in France and foreign students account for at least 12 per cent of them, numbering around 3,60,000.

The country is also a hub of top-tier educational institutions. In the Shanghai Ranking (benchmark of global university rankings) France bagged the third spot. There are more than 3,500 public and private institutes of higher education in France.

France may not be a native English-speaking country, but still, it is a crucial hub of educational programmes taught in English. Students can choose from over 1,700 academic programmes in English.

France has made efforts to recruit more international students. The country has also simplified its visa process for the same. From October 11 to 16, the Institut Français en Inde — the educational, cultural, and scientific wing of the French Embassy— in collaboration with the French government agency Campus France, is holding a series of education fairs in different cities in India under the banner ‘Choose France Tour 2022’.

The fair aims to present the various prospects of pursuing advanced studies in France to Indian students, especially high school graduates. The opening fair will be held at Gateway Hotel in Kochi, from 2pm to 6pm on October 11.

French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain says: “Choose France Tour 2022 will bring together the academic talent of Indian students and France’s world-class institutes of learning.” Students attending the fair can avail free counselling sessions from the Campus France managers and get information regarding scholarships, visa processes, job opportunities, and student life in France. French higher education institutions offer a wide range of courses, including management, engineering, hospitality, humanities, arts, architecture, and design. The culinary programmes also have high demand.

Jerry John, an aeronautical engineer from Adoor, shares his educational experience in France. “I did my course at ISAE (Institut Supérieur de l’Aéronautique et de l’Espace), Toulouse, a world leader in aerospace engineering. During my internship, I worked for a company and after the term, I became an employee. In Toulouse. the internship-to-job conversion rate is very high. France is a country that offers a great work culture. Once you get a permanent work visa, you will get many benefits including health insurance,” he says.

According to Emmanuel LebrunDamiens, country director of the Institut Français en Inde, France and India have an agreement for the mutual recognition of academic qualifications, which eases admissions in institutions. “The fairs will also help Indian students explore practical ways for seeking job opportunities in France after graduating there,” he says.

KOCHI: France has always been known for its majestic monuments, rich culture and picturesque landscapes. Of late, the country has gained popularity for attractive educational opportunities.An estimated 2.5 million students pursue higher education in France and foreign students account for at least 12 per cent of them, numbering around 3,60,000. The country is also a hub of top-tier educational institutions. In the Shanghai Ranking (benchmark of global university rankings) France bagged the third spot. There are more than 3,500 public and private institutes of higher education in France. France may not be a native English-speaking country, but still, it is a crucial hub of educational programmes taught in English. Students can choose from over 1,700 academic programmes in English. France has made efforts to recruit more international students. The country has also simplified its visa process for the same. From October 11 to 16, the Institut Français en Inde — the educational, cultural, and scientific wing of the French Embassy— in collaboration with the French government agency Campus France, is holding a series of education fairs in different cities in India under the banner ‘Choose France Tour 2022’. The fair aims to present the various prospects of pursuing advanced studies in France to Indian students, especially high school graduates. The opening fair will be held at Gateway Hotel in Kochi, from 2pm to 6pm on October 11. French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain says: “Choose France Tour 2022 will bring together the academic talent of Indian students and France’s world-class institutes of learning.” Students attending the fair can avail free counselling sessions from the Campus France managers and get information regarding scholarships, visa processes, job opportunities, and student life in France. French higher education institutions offer a wide range of courses, including management, engineering, hospitality, humanities, arts, architecture, and design. The culinary programmes also have high demand. Jerry John, an aeronautical engineer from Adoor, shares his educational experience in France. “I did my course at ISAE (Institut Supérieur de l’Aéronautique et de l’Espace), Toulouse, a world leader in aerospace engineering. During my internship, I worked for a company and after the term, I became an employee. In Toulouse. the internship-to-job conversion rate is very high. France is a country that offers a great work culture. Once you get a permanent work visa, you will get many benefits including health insurance,” he says. According to Emmanuel LebrunDamiens, country director of the Institut Français en Inde, France and India have an agreement for the mutual recognition of academic qualifications, which eases admissions in institutions. “The fairs will also help Indian students explore practical ways for seeking job opportunities in France after graduating there,” he says.