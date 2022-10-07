Home Cities Kochi

Dhow with 200kg heroin seized off Kochi coast

Drugs worth I400cr; 6 crew members taken into custody by NCB

Published: 07th October 2022 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2022 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

The Iranian dhow seized by NCB and Indian Navy off Kochi coast for carrying over 200kg of heroin

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An Iranian dhow carrying over 200kg of heroin, worth nearly Rs 400 crore, was seized and six of its crew members were taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in coordination with the Indian Navy, off Kochi coast on Thursday.

NCB officials said that four crew members are Iranian nationals and the fifth person is a Pakistani citizen. The identity of the sixth accused is yet to be ascertained. Official sources said the dhow was traced and seized based on an intelligence report that a drug consignment was headed to India.

“The dhow was towed and brought to Mattancherry wharf around 8.30am on Thursday. A detailed probe is on to collect the details of the crew members. They are not carrying any specific identification documents,” said the officers.

Though preliminary investigation suggests the contraband was being brought to Kerala from Afghanistan and an international drug cartel was behind the network, the NCB officials said they are yet to confirm the destination. Senior officials of NCB, National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) will reach Kochi to carry out a detailed probe. The Indian enforcement agencies were able to bust the trafficking ring operating off the Indian coast in the Arabian sea after a coordinated team of NCB and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) upped the intelligence gathering on the activities of international drug cartels.

In 2015, a similar Iranian Dhow with 12 crew members including one Pakistani was intercepted by the Indian Coast Guard off the Kerala coast on suspicion of carrying drugs. The dhow was brought to Vizhinjam harbour and the case was taken over by National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi heroin Drugs Kerala
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp