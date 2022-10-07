Simplicity of mud and bricks maketh this weekend home  

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Maithrakam’, a weekend home of M R Balachandran located at Kanimangalam in Thrissur, is a dreamer’s vision for a space that celebrates creativity, incites social consciousness and invokes memories of a bygone era.

Designed by Balachandran’s architect son M B Charudathan and his wife Resmi R of Thiruvananthapuram-based architecture firm Palette of Earthy Tones, this weekend home has a floor area of 500 square feet.

“The client is my father who is an art enthusiast and cartoonist. This was his ancestral property. He wanted to build a space for his art and to recollect old memories,” says Charudathan. The structure features a single multi-purpose room, which could be used as a study with a kitchen, a dressing room, and a bathroom. There is a beautiful balcony which opens to a pond. It can be a perfect reading area to spend a relaxing evening.

“The mud for the structure was taken from the plot itself and the foundation was made from laterite stones procured from an old tiles factory in Thrissur. The bricks used were also collected from the same factory,” says the architect.

Even the windows and doors for the weekend home are made of second-hand wood and metal. Cross ventilation has been provided. The flooring of the house is done using terracotta tiles, made from baked red or brown clay. These tiles are widely used in Indian vernacular houses, he adds. A vegetable garden, spread over a half acre of the plot, surrounds the structure.

Highlighting the challenges of building such a structure, Charudathan says, “The structure was constructed around three years ago, and it was quite challenging. We needed traditional workers who knew how to use sun-dried bricks. Nowadays, it is really difficult to get traditional workers.”

However, the architect says that using natural materials has its disadvantages too. “Mud needs more care and the issues can be dealt with using natural methods and design. For example, providing larger overhangs for roofs and using laterite stone foundation and plinth prevent moisture issues in this project,” he says.

Charudathan, who does only selective projects, believes in sustainable architecture. But he adds, “For every project, our approach to sustainability is different. For instance, in this project, mud and bricks were found viable. We ensure good ventilation, and use eco-friendly materials.”



