The climate chaos

KOCHI: Recent studies state that in the coming years there will be significant changes in climatic conditions. Though monsoon will start by June, the amount of rain we receive would be less. Also, more rain is forecas in August and September instead.

Dr Abish B, assistant professor at Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies and a researcher says the erratic climate change has been happening for more than 30 years.

“However, the change is noticed only after the 2018 flood. Emission of fossil fuels and greenhouse gases also play a role in climate change. Though several strategies and initiatives have been taken to achieve carbon neutrality these aren’t 100% effective and we can expect a result only by 2070”.

Since climate change is to continue, Dr Abish B points out the need to help the farmers from suffering loss. “The agriculture department should update their agriculture calendar and inform the farmers about the changing climate patterns. We have to implement new agriculture techniques and methods to save our farmers from loss”, says Dr Abhish.

Dr Roxy Mathew, a scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology also highlights the challenges faced by farmers. “The total amount of rain we get is decreasing and the number of extreme rainfall events is increasing, due to this, it’s the farmers who are getting affected. Ideally more varieties of crops should be tried and cultivated according to the climate. Also, more research should be done on climate change.” he adds.

An ongoing study about climate variability by the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies has found that the changes in monsoon pattern are a result of the increase in ocean temperature, as oceans absorb 90% of the excessive global heat. According to the study, we are experiencing decreased rainfall in June and July and heavy downpour in August and September which causes floods. It is because the cumulonimbus clouds, formed as a result of the rapid warming up of the northern Indian Ocean.

The erratic monsoon pattern has also caused floods in several parts of the world. According to Dr Baiju K R, assistant professor, department of environmental sciences, MG University, planned development of urban areas and effective drainage system can help curb flooding to an extent. “The real problem lies in global warming and the rising atmospheric temperature. We should make efforts to resolve this root cause”, he says.

