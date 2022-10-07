Home Cities Kochi

Youth dies after private bus hits scooter

A 21-year-old died after a private bus hit the scooter he was riding at Choorakkadu in Tripunithura on Thursday.

Image used for representational purposes. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 21-year-old died after a private bus hit the scooter he was riding at Choorakkadu in Tripunithura on Thursday. The deceased is Anvin Binu of Aishwarya Bhavan, Vezhaparabmbu, near Mulanthuruthy. His father Binu is the sub-inspector of Infopark police station.

Anvin, a student of the Logistics and Supply Management institute, was on his way to attend the class when the accident occurred. His scooter collided with the bus around 7.30am. Anvin was thrown away from the scooter and hit an electric post. Though Anvin was rushed to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to injuries. The body was handed over to relatives after a postmortem examination in the evening.

