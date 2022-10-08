Just for kicks

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi wore hues of yellow on Friday as the Manjappada -- hardcore fans of Kerala Blasters FC -- descended on the city for the opening match of the Indian Super League’s ninth edition at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kaloor.

As Kerala Blasters FC took on East Bengal FC in an intense battle, fans from across Kerala thronged the stadium sporting the team’s jerseys, painting their faces yellow and blue, and wearing funky oversized goggles and hats with the home team’s logo.

This season is special for the fans, as they get to hear the kickoff whistle after a gap of two years. Six-year-old Ivan from Varappuzha arrived with his father Renjith George to cheer for Kerala Blasters’ Uruguayan midfielder Adrian Luna.

Another midfielder, Sahal Abdul Samad, too, has a big fan following. Divya M and Achanya M A came all the way from Thiruvananthapuram to cheer the Kerala Blasters. “This is a first-time experience for us. We plan to watch all the matches of Kerala Blasters this season,” said Achanya.

Wayside vendors, especially those selling jerseys, had a field day. “There is a huge demand for the jerseys, especially the No. 18 one worn by Samad. They are priced at `150 each,” said Mohammad Safvan, a vendor from Malappuram. A football buff himself, Safvan had got a ticket for the match.

The jerseys were sourced from Tirupur in Tamil Nadu, said Jayan C R, a vendor from Broadway.

“Unlike previous years, we could get only 150 jerseys, as the production was low in Tirupur due to festivals,” he added. “The pieces are selling like hot cakes.”

