Home Cities Kochi

Just for kicks

As the Indian Super League is back with a bang, TNIE reporter Steni Simon and photographer 
T P Sooraj check out the yellow fever that gripped the city on Friday 

Published: 08th October 2022 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2022 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi wore hues of yellow on Friday as the Manjappada -- hardcore fans of Kerala Blasters FC -- descended on the city for the opening match of the Indian Super League’s ninth edition at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kaloor. 

As Kerala Blasters FC took on East Bengal FC in an intense battle, fans from across Kerala thronged the stadium sporting the team’s jerseys, painting their faces yellow and blue, and wearing funky oversized goggles and hats with the home team’s logo. 

This season is special for the fans, as they get to hear the kickoff whistle after a gap of two years. Six-year-old Ivan from Varappuzha arrived with his father Renjith George to cheer for Kerala Blasters’ Uruguayan midfielder Adrian Luna. 

Another midfielder, Sahal Abdul Samad, too, has a big fan following. Divya M and Achanya M A came all the way from Thiruvananthapuram to cheer the Kerala Blasters. “This is a first-time experience for us. We plan to watch all the matches of Kerala Blasters this season,” said Achanya. 

Wayside vendors, especially those selling jerseys, had a field day. “There is a huge demand for the jerseys, especially the No. 18 one worn by Samad. They are priced at `150 each,” said Mohammad Safvan, a vendor from Malappuram. A football buff himself, Safvan had got a ticket for the match.  

The jerseys were sourced from Tirupur in Tamil Nadu, said Jayan C R, a vendor from Broadway. 
“Unlike previous years, we could get only 150 jerseys, as the production was low in Tirupur due to festivals,” he added. “The pieces are selling like hot cakes.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3 
Gujarat State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi. (Photo | Twitter)
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi pats cops for public flogging
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Gas prices hiked 40 per cent; CNG, PNG to cost more
Charred remains of a bus after it hit a truck and caught fire on Aurangabad Road in Nashik district. (Photo | PTI)
11 dead, 38 injured after bus catches fire in Maharashtra's Nashik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp