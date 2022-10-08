Kochi Corp to set up sewage plants in 10 regions

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, Kochi Corporation plans to build sweage treatment plants in 10 regions that will serve the needs of 74 divisions. The scheme will be implemented with the assistance of KMRL and KWA. A detailed report on the project was presented by KWA officials at a special council meeting held on Friday. Sewage plants will be set up in Vennala, Vaduthala, Elamkulam, Perandoor, and Muttar regions. However, councillors protested against the KWA officials for not including West Kochi in the first phase of the project. KWA officials explained that West Kochi could not be included owing to unavailability of land in the area Mayor M Anilkumar instructed KWA officials to hold a meeting with the representatives from West Kochi and take a decision on setting up a sewage plant there. “Kochi city needs a sewage treatment plant of sufficient capacity. Therefore, KWA officials and councillors must discuss and decide on the matter,” said the mayor. Currently, only Elamkulam plant of five MLD capacity is functioning in the city.