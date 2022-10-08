Home Cities Kochi

Meals @Rs 10 in Samridhi: One year of serving comfort food

The number of women employees at the hotel has gone up from 13 to 50.

Published: 08th October 2022 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2022 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Employees of Samridhi hotel preparing lunch

By Aishwarya Prabhakaran
Express News Service

KOCHI: The corporation’s ‘Samridhi@Kochi’ hotel that offers low-budget meals at `10 has completed one year of service. The hotel, situated at Paramara Road near North Town Hall, served meals to 10 lakh people in the last six months. The number of women employees at the hotel has gone up from 13 to 50.
Cochin Shipyard MD Madhu S Nair will inaugurate Samridhi’s first anniversary programme to be held on Saturday.

“The hotel is doing a fine business. We get groceries at subsidised rates, therefore have not incurred any loss. We don’t have to pay rent as the place is owned by the corporation,” said Kochi corporation councillor Sheeba Lal, who is in charge of the hotel.

Owing to the huge response to the ‘Hunger-Free Kochi’ project, the corporation plans to expand its service to the West Kochi area. “We’re in the process of identifying land to open the eatery,” said Sheeba.
“We started the hotel by serving meals at `10 (takeaway `15) which includes rice, curry, a side dish, pickle and pappad. Later, we upgraded the menu with breakfast and dinner items. For lunch, we also started offering non-vegetarian curries. Now, Samridhi is open till 8.30pm. It also offers catering services,” said Sheeba. “We also plan to introduce beef pothichoru option to the existing chicken and veg pothichoru,” she said.

“There is a huge rush at the hotel from 1pm till 2.30pm. Chappati-veg/non-veg curry, rice porridge and live masala dosa are available in the evening at an affordable price,” said Varghese Thomas, an autorickshaw driver and regular customer at the eatery. The ‘Hunger-Free Kochi project was announced in last year’s budget.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3 
Gujarat State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi. (Photo | Twitter)
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi pats cops for public flogging
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Gas prices hiked 40 per cent; CNG, PNG to cost more
Charred remains of a bus after it hit a truck and caught fire on Aurangabad Road in Nashik district. (Photo | PTI)
11 dead, 38 injured after bus catches fire in Maharashtra's Nashik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp