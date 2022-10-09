Interview for veterinary surgeon and dog handlers

KOCHI: To curb the increasing stray dog menace in the Kochi municipality limits, the administration has decided to assign a dog sterilisation team. A veterinary surgeon and four dog handlers will be appointed on a contract basis for this purpose. A walk-in interview will be held at 11am on Monday for the same. Candidates with experience in animal birth control for dogs and VVS training will be given preference. Those interested should reach the main office of the corporation’s health department. The appointment will be made for a maximum period of six months.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Modi on 3-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat from today, to launch projects worth Rs 14,600 crore
Sonali Phogat death case: Family members receive two letters from anonymous sender
Second highest rainfall since 2007 in Delhi brings day-night temperature margin to record low: IMD
Strikes on Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia kill 17: Official
Tamil Nadu: MK Stalin elected unopposed as DMK chief for second time
Putin pushed 'in a corner' with options narrowing on Ukraine war