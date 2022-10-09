Interview for veterinary surgeon and dog handlers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To curb the increasing stray dog menace in the Kochi municipality limits, the administration has decided to assign a dog sterilisation team. A veterinary surgeon and four dog handlers will be appointed on a contract basis for this purpose. A walk-in interview will be held at 11am on Monday for the same. Candidates with experience in animal birth control for dogs and VVS training will be given preference. Those interested should reach the main office of the corporation’s health department. The appointment will be made for a maximum period of six months.

KOCHI: To curb the increasing stray dog menace in the Kochi municipality limits, the administration has decided to assign a dog sterilisation team. A veterinary surgeon and four dog handlers will be appointed on a contract basis for this purpose. A walk-in interview will be held at 11am on Monday for the same. Candidates with experience in animal birth control for dogs and VVS training will be given preference. Those interested should reach the main office of the corporation’s health department. The appointment will be made for a maximum period of six months.